Needle-free drug delivery is an advanced technology used for delivering required drugs or vaccines into patient”s body through a medical device without the need for traditional way of piercing needle. Injections develop various complications in patients such as anxiety, fever, pain, bruising, needle stick injuries, and disgust which leads to avoidance. The advantages of needle-free drug delivery technology over conventional syringes include higher immune coverage, cost-effectiveness, and increased compliance and acceptance by patients. This technology helps expand range of molecules and efficient transdermal delivery of drugs or vaccines of great efficacy. This gave rise to needle-free drug delivery technology and is one of key factors to spur the global needle-free drug delivery technology market. In addition, to reduce healthcare expenditure, adoption of self-administered medications by diabetic patients, awareness about safety from transmitted diseases, to avoid burden of hospital visits.

Needle-free drug delivery devices need to be handled with care otherwise microneedle patches may break and remain under skin. Delivery of drugs with high pressure can damage fragile molecules beneath the skin layer. These are key factors restraining growth of the global needle-free drug delivery technology market. In addition, high-cost involved in R&D of needle-free drug delivery devices and low awareness regarding this technology may hamper growth of this market.

Market in North America dominates the global needle-free drug delivery technology market, followed by Europe. Market in North America is driven by a large pool of patients population and geriatric population. To fulfil this demand for convenient and painless needle-free drug delivery devices led growth of Europe market for needle-free drug delivery devices.

Furthermore, North America is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest rising regional market in the global needle-free drug delivery technology market in the near future owing to increasing prevalence of chronic cardiovascular and neurological diseases, infrastructural development in the medical and healthcare industry, medical tourism, and increasing focus by global key players to spread and strengthen consumer base in this untapped region to meet medical needs are expected to boost the market in Asia Pacific considerably in next few years.

Key Players in the global needle-free drug delivery technology market Include 3 M, AkraDermojetInc, Antares Pharma Inc., Bayer Ag, Bioject Medical Technologies Inc., GlaxosmithklinPlc, Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Ltd., InjexPharma Ag, Jdrf, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Medtronic Inc., Merck And Co., Nemera, Novartis Ag, Pancreum LLC, Pfizer Inc., Pharmajet Inc., Sanofi, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Zogenix Inc.