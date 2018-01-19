Medical laser system consists of a wide variety of monochromatic light with a specific wavelength that has strong emission, and is highly concentrated. The characteristics of laser light are defined by its power, wavelength, and pulsed or continuous wave operation. Laser light is best known for its laser tissue interaction: photothermal reactions, photochemical reactions, and photoablation. Moreover, medical laser systems are used in medical diagnosis and treatments such as photodynamic therapy, laser-assisted procedures, photomedicine, and light therapy. Furthermore, medical lasers are used in a broad range of applications such as dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, dentistry, and many more.

Rising demand for advanced laser-based treatments for eye disorders, and increasing use of medical laser treatments in fields of gynecology & dentistry are major factors contributing to growth of the global medical laser systems market. In addition, increasing incidence of eye disorders over the globe coupled with increasing geriatric population are other factors driving growth of the global medical laser system market.

However, high rate of failures in treatments is a key factor restraining growth of the global medical laser system market. Additionally, stringent safety regulations internationally, for medical laser based products and services are other factors expected to hamper growth of the global medical laser systems market.

The global medical laser systems market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global medical laser systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to account for largest market share in terms of revenue as compared to other regions owing to factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Europe is accounted for second largest revenue share contribution to the global medical laser systems market followed by Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to rising demand for advanced medical treatment in the region over the forecast period.

Key players in the global medical laser systems market include, Photomedex, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Ellex, Medical Lasers Ltd., Spectranetics Corporation, Novartis AG, Cardiogenesis Corporation, Biolase Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Inc., and Syneron-Candela.