The Report Global Air Conditioner Sales Market Report 2017 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants.

In this report, the global Air Conditioner market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Air Conditioner for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Air Conditioner market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Air Conditioner sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Panasonic

TCL

Gree

Midea

Chigo

Hisense

Daikin

Aux

Carrier

Trane

York

Haier

Skyworth

Changhong

Whirlpool

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Constant Frequency

Inverter

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Table of Contents

Global Air Conditioner Sales Market Report 2017

1 Air Conditioner Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Air Conditioner

1.2 Classification of Air Conditioner by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Air Conditioner Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Air Conditioner Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Constant Frequency

1.2.4 Inverter

1.3 Global Air Conditioner Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Air Conditioner Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Air Conditioner Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Air Conditioner Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Air Conditioner Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Air Conditioner Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe Air Conditioner Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Air Conditioner Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Air Conditioner Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Air Conditioner Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Air Conditioner (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Air Conditioner Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Air Conditioner Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Global Air Conditioner Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Air Conditioner Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Air Conditioner Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Air Conditioner Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Air Conditioner (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Air Conditioner Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Global Air Conditioner Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Air Conditioner (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Air Conditioner Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.3.2 Global Air Conditioner Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4 Global Air Conditioner (Volume) by Application

3 United States Air Conditioner (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Air Conditioner Sales and Value (2012-2017)

3.1.1 United States Air Conditioner Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.2 United States Air Conditioner Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.3 United States Air Conditioner Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Air Conditioner Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

3.3 United States Air Conditioner Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

3.4 United States Air Conditioner Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

4 China Air Conditioner (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Air Conditioner Sales and Value (2012-2017)

4.1.1 China Air Conditioner Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.2 China Air Conditioner Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.3 China Air Conditioner Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

4.2 China Air Conditioner Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

4.3 China Air Conditioner Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

4.4 China Air Conditioner Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

5 Europe Air Conditioner (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Air Conditioner Sales and Value (2012-2017)

5.1.1 Europe Air Conditioner Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.2 Europe Air Conditioner Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.3 Europe Air Conditioner Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

5.2 Europe Air Conditioner Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

5.3 Europe Air Conditioner Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

5.4 Europe Air Conditioner Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

