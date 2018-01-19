An interactive whiteboard (IWB) is an instructional tool with large interactive display connected to a computer, that allows computer images to be displayed on a board using a digital projector. The user can then manipulate the elements on the board by using his finger, pen, stylus or any other devices as a mouse. Items on the board can be dragged, clicked, and copied, and the user can hand-write notes, which can be converted into text and saved. Also, interactive boards can be directly connected to Internet.

Major factors driving growth of the global interactive whiteboards market are rising digitalization and increasing significance of virtual and e-learning. In addition, these boards allow users to write, draw, print images, and save or distribute documents over the networks, making teaching interactive compared to conventional boards.

Increasing adoption in various sectors such as sports, tourism, media and entertainment, and corporates are further driving growth of the global interactive whiteboards market. Moreover, rising population, limited access to quality education, increasing number of schools, colleges, and universities, and government initiatives in countries such as India and China are further fueling growth of the global interactive whiteboards market.

Major factors hampering growth of the global interactive whiteboards market are high implementation costs, lack of awareness, and complexities associated with projector and IWBs. In addition, increasing adoption of tablets in school owing to their high functional capabilities and macroeconomic factors leading to budgetary restraints across the world are other factors hampering growth of the global interactive whiteboards market.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/interactive-whiteboards-market/#inquiry

The global interactive whiteboards market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, size, and region.

North America dominates the global interactive whiteboards market and accounts for XX.X% of global revenue share. The market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption in educational and corporate sectors. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period owing to e-learning initiatives by government in various countries in this region.

Key players in the global interactive whiteboards market are BenQ, Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Julong Educational Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Promethean World plc., Sharp Corporation, Smart Technologies Inc., and Vestel Group.