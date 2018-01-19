This report provides an analysis of the Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market for the period 2013 – 2023, wherein the period from 2015 to 2023 comprises the forecast period and 2014 is the base year. Data for 2013 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the healthcare IT outsourcing market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during the said period.

The study provides a holistic perspective of the growth of the healthcare IT outsourcing market throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn), across different geographies, which include Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the global healthcare IT outsourcing market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all the segments across different geographic regions.

As a result of the increasing IT outsourcing in healthcare industry, the quality of individual care has increased with greater access to latest means of healthcare IT administration technologies. With the ever-growing patient base across the globe and also due to limited human resources for personalized patient care and rising operational costs, IT outsourcing plays an important role in improving the productivity and quality offered by healthcare providers/payers. With the implementation of customized and advanced outsourced IT platforms, healthcare organizations can focus on their core responsibilities without dedicating their resources to manage IT infrastructure. IT outsourcing also encourages a data driven approach with advanced patient data management and analytics. Large amount of data generated in the healthcare industry is well managed by outsourced IT service providers. The growing demand for affordable care and rising government compliance are supporting factors for the growth of the healthcare IT outsourcing market, globally. As a result of enhanced competition among technology vendors, the standards for healthcare administration are increasing. With growing technology partnerships, the healthcare industry as a whole offers ample opportunities for implementation of high-end IT infrastructure, advanced care, and cost effective administration, which would collectively result in a better healthcare ecosystem worldwide.

On the basis of applications, the healthcare IT outsourcing market is categorized into care management, administration, and IT infrastructure management. Healthcare IT outsourcing market by end-use is categorized into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. The report also includes competitive profiling of major players associated with the healthcare IT outsourcing market. Important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The companies profiled in the report include Accenture Plc., IBM Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions, L&T Infotech, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Limited., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., and Wipro Limited. Healthcare IT outsourcing vendors are focusing on increasing their market presence through strategic partnerships and development of low-cost advanced solutions. Analytics and cloud are key focus areas of outsourcing service vendors currently.

The global healthcare IT outsourcing market is segmented as below:

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market

By Application

Care Management

Administration

IT Infrastructure Services

By End-use

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

