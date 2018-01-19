“The Report Global Aluminum Sheets Sales Market Report 2017 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

In this report, the global Aluminum Sheets market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Aluminum Sheets for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Aluminum Sheets market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Aluminum Sheets sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Constellium

Kaiser Aluminum

Alcoa

Aleris

Furukawa-Sky

Kobelco

AMAG

RUSAL

Nippon Light Metal

Alimex

GLEICH GmbH

Alnan Aluminium

Hulamin

Chalco

Mingtai Group

Nanshan Aluminum

Jingmei Aluminium

Zhongfu

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

6061-T651 Aluminum Sheets

7050 Aluminum Sheets

7075 Aluminum Sheets

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Construction

Aerospace Industry

Railway Industry

Ship Building and Ocean Engineering

Others

Table of Contents

Global Aluminum Sheets Sales Market Report 2017

1 Aluminum Sheets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aluminum Sheets

1.2 Classification of Aluminum Sheets by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Sheets Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Aluminum Sheets Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 6061-T651 Aluminum Sheets

1.2.4 7050 Aluminum Sheets

1.2.5 7075 Aluminum Sheets

1.3 Global Aluminum Sheets Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Sheets Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Aerospace Industry

1.3.4 Railway Industry

1.3.5 Ship Building and Ocean Engineering

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Aluminum Sheets Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Aluminum Sheets Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Aluminum Sheets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Aluminum Sheets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe Aluminum Sheets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Aluminum Sheets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Aluminum Sheets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Aluminum Sheets Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Aluminum Sheets (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Aluminum Sheets Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Aluminum Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Global Aluminum Sheets Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Aluminum Sheets Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Aluminum Sheets Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Aluminum Sheets Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Aluminum Sheets (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Aluminum Sheets Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Global Aluminum Sheets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Aluminum Sheets (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Sheets Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Sheets Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4 Global Aluminum Sheets (Volume) by Application

3 United States Aluminum Sheets (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Aluminum Sheets Sales and Value (2012-2017)

3.1.1 United States Aluminum Sheets Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.2 United States Aluminum Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.3 United States Aluminum Sheets Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Aluminum Sheets Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

3.3 United States Aluminum Sheets Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

3.4 United States Aluminum Sheets Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

4 China Aluminum Sheets (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Aluminum Sheets Sales and Value (2012-2017)

4.1.1 China Aluminum Sheets Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.2 China Aluminum Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.3 China Aluminum Sheets Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

4.2 China Aluminum Sheets Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

4.3 China Aluminum Sheets Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

4.4 China Aluminum Sheets Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

5 Europe Aluminum Sheets (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Aluminum Sheets Sales and Value (2012-2017)

5.1.1 Europe Aluminum Sheets Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.2 Europe Aluminum Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.3 Europe Aluminum Sheets Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

5.2 Europe Aluminum Sheets Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

5.3 Europe Aluminum Sheets Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

5.4 Europe Aluminum Sheets Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

6 Japan Aluminum Sheets (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Aluminum Sheets Sales and Value (2012-2017)

6.1.1 Japan Aluminum Sheets Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.2 Japan Aluminum Sheets Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.3 Japan Aluminum Sheets Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

6.2 Japan Aluminum Sheets Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

6.3 Japan Aluminum Sheets Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

6.4 Japan Aluminum Sheets Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

