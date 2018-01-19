After successfully launching a study center at Kochi, Chanakya IAS Academy is now going to announce a free seminar titled ‘How to crack Civil Services 2019’, for the Civil Services aspirants at Kochi. The 2-hours long session will be held on Saturday, i.e., 27th January 2018 from 11 am onwards at Chanakya IAS Academy, Kochi Centre, (ICMS international, Masjid Road, Opp. KIMS Hospital, Pathadipalam, Edappally, Kochi). Subject matter experts at the seminar will aim at empowering aspirants with an understanding of UPSC syllabus, its demands and a clear, precise approach towards cracking India’s most competitive Civil Services Examination. For students eyeing at CSE 2019 or thereafter, the academy has also announced its Upgraded Foundation Course at Kochi center which is commencing from February 8th, 2018.

With time and popularity of Civil Services, which is considered as one of the most prestigious Jobs, youth have started coming up with great enthusiasm and zeal towards pursuing it as their career. UPSC Exam pattern, services allotted thereafter, and effective preparation tips for all three stages while developing the right administrative traits will also be discussed in the seminar.

Chanakya IAS Academy’s has recently launched their study center at Kochi that houses seasoned faculties from Delhi including retired IAS/IFS/IPS and scholars to provide students informative lectures & guidance, aptly researched study material along with well-developed study notes. Students enrolling in regular batches will additionally get to benefit from special doubt sessions, dedicated classes on Newspaper reading, essay writing and answer writing along with exclusive sessions with Chanakya’s successful candidates and UPSC Toppers. What goes as added perks for the UFC 2019 students is Test series for prelims and mains, current affairs classes and special workshops on Administrative Traits by Success Guru AK Mishra.

The seminar in the similar lines is planned with an aim to provide a platform to the aspirants to build their confidence level and understand the importance of developing right administrative traits required to excel in the Civil Services. In this interactive session, Chanakya’s team of experts will address aspirants and help them sort all their queries, ward off associated myths and create a sense of pride amongst students who are aiming at country’s most reputed jobs.

Chanakya IAS Academy’s spokesperson for the event, also shared, “Kochi is one of those areas where we have seen a massive rise in interest towards Civil Services Examination. With such high inclination towards the most coveted exam, aspirants need to be addressed with a focused and clear approach towards the exam with no questions remaining unanswered. After launching a center there, we have decided to conduct this insightful seminar to help these aspirants kick-start their preparation in a right direction. Seats being limited are subject to registrations and interested students can reserve their seats by calling on 7561829999 & 7356626777”.