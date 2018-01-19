This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Dried Food for Trekking at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2016 to 2022 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Dried food for trekking Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for dried food for trekking during the forecast period.

The dried food for trekking market is expected to reach USD 2xx.x million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR between 9.0% and 10.0% over the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. Currently, the global dried food for trekking market features presence of several large and small companies; however there are very few manufacturers that manufacture specialised trekking food for the trekkers. Owing to rapid growth in this industry several large players are anticipated to focus on specialised dehydrated food for trekkers and campaigners.

The Global Dried food for trekking Market is used by trekkers and people who go on camping. The dehydrated meal is designed to provide the energy to the trekkers and campaigners. The companies that manufacture dried food for trekkers, pay a special attention to the energy content of the food. Home made products i.e. availability of substitutes is the restraining factor in the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, issues pertaining to the contamination of dehydrated food is another factor that is likely to affect the growth of this market over the forecast period.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/177

Segments Covered:

Dried food for trekking market is broadly classified on the basis of types of meals, and category and region. On the basis of types the dried food for trekking market is segmented as breakfast, lunch and dinner. On the basis of categories the dried food for trekking market is segmented as meat, fish and poultry, pasta, bakery items, dry fruits and nuts, soups and purees, desserts, gluten free and lactose free and others. Currently, pasta and bakery items account for the largest market share while gluten free and lactose free dehydrated foods segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

Katadyn Group

Adventure Food B.V. Netherlands

Kraft Foods

Nestle S.A

Probar LLC

Costco Wholesale Corporation

OFD Foods

LLC (Mountain House)

Whole Foods Market IP, L.P

Trader Joe’s

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/177

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Dried food for trekkers market: Overview

4. Global Dried food for trekkers Market Analysis, by type 2015 – 2022

5. Global Dried food for trekkers Market Analysis, by Categories 2015 – 2022

6. Global Dried food for trekkers Market Analysis, by region 2015 – 2022

7. Company Profiles

Click to View Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/global_dried_food_for_trekking_market