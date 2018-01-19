~ The highly-awaited fashion event of the year will be held from 20th – 22nd January at Roseate House, Aerocity ~

New Delhi, January 19, 2018: The temperature will be seen rising in Delhi with the Dream Diamonds Delhi Times Fashion Week taking the style quotient of the city up another notch from 20th – 22nd January 2018 at the Roseate House, Aerocity. Spread over three days, the Delhi Times Fashion Week promises to bring together the best of contemporary designs including collections by popular designers such as Suneet Verma, Anand Bhushan & Nikhita Tandon, Neeta Lulla, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Meera Muzaffar Ali and the likes.

Known to give impetus to captivating lifestyle trends in the city, Dream Diamonds Delhi Times Fashion Week depicts Delhi Times’ long-time love affair with the world of fashion. In addition to the outstanding couture collections and celebrities walking down the ramp, the highly-awaited fashion event will witness the crème de la crème of the lifestyle and fashion world grace the celebration.

The show begins with none other than ace designer Suneet Verma, followed by Anand Bhushan & Nikhita Tandon, Christine Strom and Niki Mahajan. On day two, the Dream Diamonds Delhi Times Fashion Week visitors will be enthralled by Ashfaque Ahmad & Neetu Singh, Arshi Jamal & Sadan Pande, Meena Bazaar & Vastya, Neeta Lulla and Dream Diamonds. The super-stylish lifestyle week will have a befitting finale with Sulakshana Monga, Rahul Khanna &, Rohit Gandhi and Meera Muzaffar Ali.

Gorgeous models like Candice Pinto, Laxmi Rana, Deepti Gujral and Sonalika Sahay among others will walk the ramp showcasing the best of styles by the most celebrated designers of the fashion industry.

Talking about the 2018 edition of the Delhi Times Fashion Week, Rohit Gopakumar, COO, Optimal Media Solutions – Times Group Company said “Fashion and Lifestyle are intrinsic to Delhi Times, and extending our brand personality into glamorous events is a natural progression. We are pleased to have created a fashion event platform wherein our audience can firsthand experience creations of established and renowned Designers. Our offering also provides opportunity to new and upcoming talent of fashion industry to showcase their design concepts to the crème de la crème of Delhi, who are opinion leaders and makers of our Capital City. Our vision is to grow this platform into a business exchange where, designers, vendors, Buyers and Content creators of Fashion industry are able to converge and mutually benefit. I am sure our readers and audience at the event can eagerly look forward to a breathtaking collect for the upcoming season.”