Many possible circumstances can occur during travel. Singapore travel insurance policies ensure that travelers don’t take a financial loss if something unforeseen happens on or before their trip.

Types Of Travel Insurance

Just as there are several types of home, auto, and life insurance, there are various kinds of travel insurance policies. As with any insurance, it’s wise for customers to find out exactly what type of policy is appropriate for their circumstances. Travelers may be covered for one or more of the following possibilities.

Trip Cancellation

This type of policy covers people who must cancel their trip due to a reason such as illness, a death in family or some other unexpected event. This type of policy may not cover travelers who cancel trips for less serious reasons. Airline tickets, cruises, hotel reservations and other travel packages are not always refundable beyond a certain date. This makes trip cancellation insurance a helpful safeguard in case someone cannot travel due to a serious problem.

Travel Health Insurance

Typical health insurance policies do not always cover people who are traveling to foreign countries. That’s why it’s a good idea to purchase a travel health insurance policy when traveling abroad. This type of policy is recommended not only for people taking vacations but also business travelers and students who are studying in other countries.

Travel Accident Insurance

This type of plan covers people who die or who are seriously injured while traveling. This is a type of life insurance policy

Trip Interruption Insurance

Whereas trip cancellation insurance applies to canceling a trip; trip interruption insurance pertains to trips already in progress. If for example, someone become ill in the middle of a trip he or she may have to return home earlier than expected. This type of policy might also cover unexpected delays in the middle of a trip.

Comprehensive

A comprehensive travel insurance policy will usually include all of the above and possibly additional scenarios. This type of policy is recommended for travelers who want to be covered for almost any possible situation about travel.

Why Travel Insurance Is Important

Insurance agents can explain the different types of policies and the situations that each covers. For many travelers, a comprehensive travel insurance policy is the safest choice. However, not everyone needs this kind of policy. For example, some people have health insurance policies that cover them while they are traveling, so travel medical insurance is not necessary.

Many possible events can cause a trip to be canceled, delayed or cut short. Travel insurance is a way to prevent such circumstance from resulting in serious financial setbacks. People considering travel insurance should thoroughly research what type of policy is most suitable for their needs.