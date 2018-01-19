This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Data Centers at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Data Centers Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Data Centers during the forecast period.

Data centers are facilities comprising of network computers as well as storage devices, which enterprises utilize for storing, organizing, processing and disseminating huge volumes of data. Data centers host critical systems of a network, which are important for daily operations of enterprise or other organizations. Data centers contain IT equipment such as cables, servers, firewalls, storage sub systems, routers, networking switches and physical racks for organizing as well as interconnecting IT equipment among others. Data centers essentially require infrastructure for power distribution, backup power systems, cooling systems, telecommunication connectivity and ventilation. Businesses host multiple data centers at different locations for handling their data. Internet facing data centers support certain applications for multiple end users. Enterprise data centers cater few end users, but offer more customized applications. Data centers are adopting new technologies such as software defined everything and virtualization for optimal utilization of resources, increasing IT flexibility as well as scalability. Advanced data centers and green data centers have highly efficient power utilization at reduced costs with less usage of air-conditioning and lesser environmental impact. They have power use effectiveness ratio, which measure the power consumed by data center relative to the power consumed for computing, as less than 1.5. Virtual data centers are collection of automated and scalable cloud infrastructure resources,hosted at different locations, formeeting the requirements for computation, networking and storage of business enterprises. Data centers find applications in sectors such as banking, financial institutions, government, healthcare, ITES and retail among others.

Market Insights

Presence of Alibaba, Amazon Inc,Apple Inc, Facebook, Google, and IBM make global data centres market highly competitive. Huge investments in research & development for new technologies, acquisitions & mergers for consolidation, adoption of software defined everything technologies, and upgradation of legacy data centres characterizes the data centres market.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/36

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of data centres Market. Moreover, the global data centres market is segmented by type, by construction, by IT infrastructure, bypower management and cooling solutions and by services.The global data centres market by type covers micro data centres, mobile data centres, cloud data centres, green data centres, mega data centres, software defined data centres and virtual data centres among others. Based on construction, the market is segmented as newly built data centers and rebuilt data centres. Based on IT infrastructure, the market is segmented as network, server and storage among others. Based on power management & cooling solutions, the market is segmented as generators, rack PDU, transfer switches & switch gear, UPS, room cooling, and rack cooling among others. Based on services, the market is segmented as consulting and integration.

Company profiles

Amazon Web Services

Alibaba

Apple Inc

China Unicom

Cisco Systems

Digital Reality

Equinix

Facebook Inc

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM corporation

Lenovo

Microsoft

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/36

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Data Centres Market Overview

4. IGR- Snapshots

5. Global Data Centres Market Analysis, By Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6. Global Data Centres Market analysis, by Construction (USD million)2017 – 2023

7. Global Data Centres Market analysis, by IT Infrastructure (USD million)2017 – 2023

8. Global Data Centres Market analysis, by Power Management & Cooling Solutions (USD million)2017 – 2023

9. Global Data Centres Market analysis, by Services (USD million)2017 – 2023

10. Global Data Centres Market analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

11. Company profiles

Click to View Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/data_centres_market