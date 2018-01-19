This report analyzes and forecasts the market for **Dairy Alternatives** (https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/global_dairy_alternatives_market) at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2016 to 2022 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Dairy Alternatives Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Dairy Alternatives during the forecast period.

Infinium Global Research has recently has added a new report on Global Dairy Alternatives Market. The dairy alternatives market is segmented on the basis of type and distribution channels. The segmentation on the basis of type covers soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, coconut milk and others. Furthermore, on the basis of distribution the dairy alternatives market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and dollar stores, specialty stores and online.

Global dairy alternatives market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 13.5% and 14.0% over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022. The global dairy alternatives market consists of a large number of players, a lot of whom are finding excellent scope of growth through the growing number of consumers with allergy to milk and milk products and lactose. The global dairy alternatives market is expected to be primarily driven by factors such as growing consumer’s preference for vegan diet nutritional benefits drive the plant-based dairy alternatives market and lactose intolerance & milk allergy. However, the growth in global dairy alternatives market is likely to be hampered due to its more expensiveness compared to dairy milk. The price for commonly utilized quality of dairy alternatives in each application and function has been considered.

**Companies Profiles:**

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Blue Diamond Growers

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Daiya Foods Inc.

SunOpta, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Earth’s Own Food Company, Inc.

Eden Foods, Inc.

**Key topics covered:**

1. Report Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Dairy Alternatives Market Overview

4. Global Dairy Alternatives Market by type

5. Global Dairy Alternatives Market by Application

6. Global Dairy Alternatives Market by Distribution

7. Global Dairy Alternatives Market by Region

8. Company Profiles

