This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Commercial Refrigeration at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Commercial Refrigeration during the forecast period.

Global commercial refrigeration market size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 5% and 6% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Commercial refrigeration is a process by which heat is removed from a room or space to cool or freeze for storing food, beverages, medicines and other products requiring storage at specific temperatures. Commercial refrigeration systems can maintain extremely lower temperatures. Commercial refrigeration helps in maintaining the freshness and quality of the food products. It helps in preserving perishable food items for longer duration and for transporting those to different locations. Commercial refrigeration find application in industries such as hospitality, food & beverages, food service, transportation, retail, and pharmaceuticals among others. Ice machines, cool rooms, freezers, reach in freezers and refrigerators, milk coolers, walk in refrigerators, serve over counter refrigerators, bar refrigerators, display cases, refrigerated preparation tables, vertical freezers, among others are some of the major types of commercial refrigerators. Ammonia, carbon dioxide, CFC, HCFC, HFC, HFO, and propane among others are the major refrigerant types used for commercial refrigeration.

Market Insights

Intense competition among existing companies, increasing investments in research & development and product innovation, large global distribution networks, expanding online retail presence and entry of smaller players in matured economies characterize the global commercial refrigeration market.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Commercial Refrigeration Market. Moreover, the global commercial refrigeration market is segmented by application and by product type. The global commercial refrigeration market by application covers food & beverage industry, food & beverage distribution, food service, retail industry, and some others. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as beverage refrigerators, chillers, display cases, freezers & refrigerators, ice-making machinery, transportation refrigeration system, walk in coolers, parts and some others.

Company profiles

• AB Electrolux

• AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

• Carrier

• Daikin Industries Ltd

• Danfoss A/S

• Dover Corporation

• Haier

• Hussmann Corporation

• Illinois Tool Works Inc

• Ingersoll Rand Plc

• Johnson Controls Inc

• Panasonic Corporation

• Whirlpool Corporation

Key topics covered:

1.Preface

2.Executive summary

3.Global Commercial Refrigeration Market Overview

4.IGR- Snapshots

5.Global Commercial Refrigeration Market Analysis, By Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6.Global Commercial Refrigeration Market Analysis, by Product Type (USD million)2017 – 2023

7.Global Commercial Refrigeration Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

8.Company profiles

