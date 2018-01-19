Market Highlights:

Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) security comprises of protective and preventive measures to combat situations that involve such perilous agents. CBRN security is a growing market, owing to the concerns regarding the protection of civilian lives and maintenance of economic stability. One of the primary reasons for the continuous demand for CBRN protection, detection, and decontamination equipment is the dual use of CBRN agents in everyday life.

The advancement in the fields of biotechnology, nuclear energy, and life sciences can significantly benefit humanity. However, such developments can also be a threat as they are used for hostile purposes, and to execute various instances of bio-terrorism. This makes it indispensable for scientists and the security community to constantly engage with each other, and develop methods to prevent or counter forms of CBRN terrorism.

To combat this, in 2013, the organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons (OPCW) in the US estimated that it would take another 10 years before the country completes the destruction of the remaining 10% of its chemical weapons, which is estimated to be more than 3,100 tons.

Similarly, in 2013, Norway hosted the first humanitarian conference, to examine the ecological impact of nuclear weapons. Also, in 2014, the second conference on the Humanitarian Impact of Nuclear Weapons (HINW) in Mexico concluded that it is imperative to ban the use of nuclear weapons.

Key Players

Alfred Karcher,

Bruker Corporation,

Chemring Group,

Elbit Systems and Smiths Detection.

AirBoss of America Corporation,

Battelle,

Bioquell,

Rheinmetall AG

Thales Group.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

2015:- The US Department of Defense (DoD) signed an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, worth $9.9 million, with Cubic Applications, California, to provide solutions that will enhance the USAF CBRN counter-proliferation and survivability missions program.

2015:- AirBoss Defense signed contract of IDIQ nature, worth $11.3 million, with the US DoD for the delivery CBRN protective gloves, 555,000 pairs in number.

Competitive Analysis

The global CBRN Market is highly competitive, and vendors compete based on cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. To survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality anti-CBRN warfare systems with latest technology and materials.

Elbit Systems and Smiths Detection are the two leading vendors in the market. Their focus is primarily on the implementation of lightweight materials, electric technologies, and robust systems.

In 2015, Smiths Detection launched TRACE-PRO, a compact, robust, and non-radioactive explosives trace detector (ETD) designed for mobile screening. TRACE-PRO accelerates the detection of trace explosives for military, emergency response, law enforcement, and security professionals, by providing fast and accurate identification of common explosives in less than 10 seconds. TRACE-PRO’s unique sampling technique and reusable swabs enable users to take quick consecutive samples and enhance the efficiency of the screening operation. The emergence of such advanced CBRND technologies and systems has transformed the defense sector.

CBRN Defense Market – Regional Analysis

There are still more than 3,000 tons of chemical weapons left in the US, stored at two remaining facilities at Pueblo in Colorado, and Bluegrass in Kentucky. In 2015, the officials plan to destroy the major store in Pueblo, which has 2,600 tons of mustard blister chemicals stored in liquid and projectile form. The process is expected to be completed in four years. Additionally, 523 tons of mustard agent, VX, and sarin nerve agents are stored in the Bluegrass plant in Kentucky. Officials predict that destroying that arsenal, which is slated to start in 2020, will be completed in 2023.

The following are some of the major contracts that fuel the growth of the market: