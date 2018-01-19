The report titled “Brazil Seed Market by Technology Type (Open Pollinated, Hybrid Seeds and Genetically Modified) by Crop Type (Soybean, Corn, Wheat, Rice, Cotton, Beans, Forage, Vegetable and Flower Seeds) – Outlook to 2022” provides a comprehensive analysis of seed market in Brazil. The report covers Brazil Seed market size, market segmentations by open pollinated, hybrid seeds and genetically modified, by crop type (soybean, corn, wheat, rice, cotton, beans, forage, vegetable and flower seeds), by market source (domestic production and imports) and by market structure (organized and unorganized market) and. The report also covers market in different aspects such as trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, trade scenario, regulatory scenario, market share of major seed producers, company profiles of major seed producers (DuPont Pioneer, Syngenta, Monsanto, Advanta, Rijk Zwaan, KWS, Bejo and Tecnoseeds) in seed market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

The agriculture sector in Brazil contributes around 5.5% of the total GDP of the country. Brazil is the largest producer of soybean after the US. It is also one of the leading producers of corn in the world. The country has around ~ million hectare of area cultivated with grain crops, more than ~ million hectare of area with pasture crops and around ~ million hectare of area with vegetables and flowers. Therefore the consumption of seeds in the country is in large quantities. The revenues of the seed market in Brazil have reached USD ~ million in 2017 from USD ~ million in 2012 with a CAGR of ~% during this period. Corn, wheat and soybean have the highest seed utilization rate (SUR) of ~%, ~% and ~% respectively. The overall area under has increased in the past few decades. The R&D investments in the country have also increased owing to the increase in use of genetically modified seeds.

The seed industry in the country has been dominated by organized; both global & domestic players in the market which have accounted for major market share during 2017. There exists health competition in the market due to a number of local players in the market. The indigenous players also focus heavily on newer breeding techniques. The quality of seeds produced is also and many companies have also ventured into production of genetically modified seeds to fulfill the demand for soybean and corn crops. Majority of the players in the market produce their seeds within the country. The market in Brazil is dominated by players including DuPont Pioneer, Syngenta, Monsanto, Advanta, Rijk Zwaan, KWS, Bejo and Tecnoseeds.

The revenue from the Brazil seed industry is projected to register a substantial growth over the period 2017-2022. It is projected to grow by CAGR of ~% over the period 2017-2022 and is expected to reach USD ~ million in 2022 as compared to USD ~ million in 2017. The key driver for the Brazilian seed market will be the demand for soybean and corn seeds. The demand of soybean from the Chinese market is likely to grow in the future. This will indirectly instill growth in the Brazilian seed market. The demand for genetically modified corn and soybean is also likely to grow despite some hurdles faced from the non-GM seed supporter associations and groups. In the current situation Brazil suffers from the lack of proper road infrastructure, this has affected the overall agricultural industry in the country. However, efforts are being made by the government to improve the infrastructural condition of the country. This improvement will also boost the growth of the seed industry in the country.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

• Brazil Seed Market Research Report

• Brazil Seed Market Production Output

• Open Pollinated Seed Market in Brazil

• Hybrid Seed Market in Brazil

• Genetically Modified Seeds Market in Brazil

• Competition in Brazil Seed Industry

• Major Crop Production Brazil seed market

• Market Share of Major Players in Brazil Seed

• Rice Seeds Market in Brazil

• Vegetable Seeds Market in Brazil

• Import and Export of Seed in Brazil

• Future Outlook for Brazil Seed Market

• Brazil Seed Market Trends and Developments

• SWOT Analysis in Brazil Seed Market

• Advanta Brazil Revenue from Seed

• Monsanto Seed Production Brazil

• Syngenta Brazil market share

• Rijk Zwaan Seed Production Brazil

• DuPont Pioneer Market Revenue

• Land Under Cultivation in Brazil

• Government Regulations in Brazil Seed Market

