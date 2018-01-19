The report on Biologics Safety Testing Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the Biologics Safety Testing Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Biologics Safety Testing Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Biologics Safety Testing Market.

The report on Global Biologics Safety Testing Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the Global Biologics Safety Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 12.0% and 12.5 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The global market size was USD 2.19 billion in 2015.

Market Insights:

The report identified that Global Biologics Safety Testing is driven by factors such as Number of Drug Launches are increased, Technological Advancements, Increase in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Driven By Government Support and Regulations. While the restraining factors include High Cost of Biologics Safety Testing. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as Emerging Markets Offer Profitable Growth Opportunities, Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing.

Segments Covered

The report on global biologics safety testing market covers the segments based on instruments and services, test type, and application. The instruments and services of biologics safety testing include instruments, kits & reagents and services. The test type segment includes bioburden tests, endotoxin tests, adventitious agent detection tests, cell line authentication and characterization tests, residual host contaminant detection tests, adventitious agent detection tests and other test. On the basis of application the global biologics safety testing market is segmented as vaccine & therapeutics development, tissue and tissue-related products testing, blood and blood-related products testing, stem cell research and cellular and gene therapy.

Company profiles

Toxikon Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Avance Biosciences Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group Ltd.

Pace Analytical Services Inc.

Eurofins Scientific Se

Wuxi Apptec

Sartorius AG

Cytovance Biologics, Inc.

Source Bioscience

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive summary Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Overview IGR- Snapshots Global Biologics Safety Testing Market analysis, by Instruments and Services (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Biologics Safety Testing Market analysis, by Test Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Biologics Safety Testing Market analysis, by Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Biologics Safety Testing Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Company profiles

