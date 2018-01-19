Market Highlights:

Aircraft synthetic vision system (SVS) uses database of terrain, runways, obstacles, airport, and flight plan information, to create a virtual reality display of the external environment that corresponds to the features of the outside world. It combines the database, position sensor, computing platform and a display, to present a computer-generated view to the pilot in the cockpit. SVS system helps to enhance situational awareness by providing a natural and intuitive view of the external environment even in low-visibility conditions and night time. These SVS features translate to increased operational capability of the aircraft at various weather conditions and also reduce the chances of accidents.

Over the years, along with the growth in acceptance and utilization of SVS for aviation applications, the regulatory scenario has also been improved. In 2013, FAA had proposed a new rule that would allow suitable equipped and trained operators to continue approaches below current conventional minimum. It would motivate the aviation industry and also make the installation of SVS far more worthwhile and less burdensome.

Such regulations accepting the utilization of SVS would also allow more operators to enjoy the chief advantage of purchasing a new aircraft with SVS. It also encourages aircraft operators to negotiate for inclusion of SVS in an airliner fleet, as it allows commercial aircraft operators flying SVS-equipped aircraft to dispatch and depart and then fly approaches even if the visibility of the destination is below authorized minimums. Such benefits might also stimulate the retrofit market and give new incentives to manufacturers to offer competitive products, and accelerate the adoption of new technologies into a wider segment of aircraft fleet.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

Nov, 2017:- NASA collaborated with Boeing for a research programme, so as to test and certify the aircraft synthetic vision systems, to enhance the safety of aircraft.

July, 2017 – Astronics Corporation teamed up with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to research on the operational concepts for the use of the enhanced vision systems in helicopters.

Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market – Regional Analysis

The demand for fixed-wing aircraft (commercial, GA, military) has been growing worldwide and so has the utilization of rotorcraft and UAVs. All these aircrafts utilize the cockpit display systems that provides the pilots and controllers (in case of UAVs) with various information related to flight control. Such cockpit based information are more significant when flying under low-visibility weather conditions or at night time. Thus, utilization of SVS that provide such benefits have grown in recent days.

Business aircrafts are in the forefront for adoption of the technology. In the present global economy, business jets quickly move personnel from one location to another around the world, anytime, and any place. The corporate flights now fly longer hours, and also have increased in operations in emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and Russia. It is necessary for such business jets to be able to continue operating in low-visibility situations or night time. Thus, many of the new business jets already come installed with SVS or are adopting the system into the operational aircraft. Similar is the growing trend for utilization in military aircraft, rotorcraft, and UAVs, which are expected to further propel the global aircraft synthetic vision system market in the future.

Competitive Analysis

The global aircraft synthetic vision system market is highly competitive. There exist strong rivalry and competition among existing vendors; in terms of cost, product quality, reliability, and market share. To survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for the vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality SVS products and services.

Increasing R&D activities in the field of SVS for aviation applications is also one of the drivers helping the growth of the Global Aircraft Synthetic Vision System market. NASA has been at the forefront of the SVS research program; along with the participation from institutions such as Avionics Engineering Center for Synthetic Vision Research, NASA’s Langley Research Center, researchers from FAA and DOD, and several industry teams. The aim was to create SVS for aviation application, and the program was committed millions of dollars for the research efforts.