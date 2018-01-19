This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Adaptive Security at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2016 to 2022 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Adaptive Security Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Adaptive Security during the forecast period.

The global adaptive security market is expected to grow from USD 3.78 Billion in 2016 to USD 7.66 Billion by the end of 2021, with a CAGR of 15.2% from 2016 to 2021. Organizations have always adopted prevention strategy to ensure security of their valuable IT assets. However, traditional policy-based controls such as antivirus, intrusion detection and prevention systems and firewalls proved inadequate to deal with evolving cyber threats and targeted attacks. Increasing shift towards adaptive security architecture is a result of change in mindset from incident response approach towards continuous response approach. The adaptive security market is majorly driven by necessity to secure critical IT assets from advance cyber attacks and ongoing adoption of advance IT security policies and compliances. Tremendous opportunities for market growth lies with cloud based deployment of Multi-Layered Security Solution. However budget constraints and skill gap acts as a barrier for full-fledged market growth.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global adaptive security market by component, by application, by deployment, by vertical and by region. The component types include solution and services, furthermore services includes professional services, and managed services. The application includes application security, cloud security, endpoint security and network security, among others. The deployment mode includes cloud and on-premises. The vertical includes BFSI, energy and utilities, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecom and IT, among others.

