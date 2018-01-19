North Kansas City, Missouri ( Webnewswire ) January 18, 2018 – Acme Sign Inc. recently revealed that they are the only company in Kansas City offering a 2 year warranty policy on their signage services. Their price quotes come with two-year warranty for all parts, services and installation, according to the company. The sign company in Kansas City is already favored by businesses for its state of the art, full service manufacturing facility they own to craft the perfect indoor and outdoor signs.

A spokesperson for the company stated, “Customers value the unparalleled levels of quality and dependability they get from us. That’s why we’ve been manufacturing and installing signs all around the country for nearly 100 years. We also make sure to offer reasonable price quotes depending on the requirement of our clients. Customer satisfaction has always been a priority, which is why we intend to offer 2 year warranty for our services. We take pride in being the only company in the Kansas City area to offer the warranty program.”

Acme Sign Inc. is a full service, recognized signage company that does everything from design and research, to manufacture and installation, and even financing business Signs in Kansas City. All of the work is done in their 70000 square foot facility in Kansas City. With nearly 100 years of experience and their consistent commitment to quality, craftsmanship and superior customer service, Acme Sign Inc. is one of the most sought after services for cost-effective signage solutions.

“You’ll feel confident you’re making the right choice when you put Acme Sign to work creating the perfect indoor and outdoor signs for your business. Our ultimate goal is to deliver a well-designed signage solution that presents your business in the most professional, impactful manner possible. We’re proud of our prompt customer service and our ability to deliver an excellent product at a reasonable cost in a timely fashion,” expressed the spokesperson.

The company manages a dedicated, radio-dispatched fleet of ten crane/service trucks exclusively for installation of their signs. They also install indoor and outdoor signs manufactured by other companies that do not have the requisite installation facilities. Acme Sign Inc. has gained attention for manufacturing some of its uncommon, eye-popping and intriguing signs for businesses. Some of them include a gigantic bowl of salad, a giant Ruby slipper and more.

The company has worked for the likes of Harley-Davidson, Walmart, Sprint, Lee jeans, BP, Taco Bell, and even more.

About Acme Sign, Inc.:

Acme Sign Inc. is a renowned Signage manufacturer in Kansas City offering a wide range of attractive indoor and outdoor business signs. For more information, visit https://www.acmesigninc.com/

Contact Name: Harry Landri

Address: 1313 Vernon Street,

North Kansas City,

Missouri,

USA 64116

Phone: 1-816-842-8980

###