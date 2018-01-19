The Denver, CO-based master plumbing service provides prompt installation with units that mitigate health risks and improve overall heating for homes.

[DENVER, 1/19/2018] – An old water heater is not just a faulty mess; it can be a health hazard, too. To prevent the potential health risks that aged water heaters pose, 5 Star Plumbing Inc. offers replacement services, installing new, tankless systems.

The Practical Water-Heating Choice

While tank style systems may cost less than tankless versions, the latter does come with a more significant advantage.

5 Star Plumbing Inc. explains, “Considering the cost of a tankless water heater, it is twice as much as that of a tank style water heater. This may seem like a disadvantage initially, but not having to replace a water heater again in 12-13 years at even a higher cost, the advantages outweigh the disadvantages.”

The master planned service adds that tankless units should last about 20 years. Its durability then makes this water heater system a much better long-term investment, saving people time and money.

The other benefits of tankless units include:

• Continuous hot water flow

• No unnecessary heat loss when idle

• Sustained temperature during use

The Risks of Malfunctioning Water Heaters

A malfunctioning water heater has multiple warning signs. 5 Star Plumbing Inc. recommends replacing A water heater if the unit exhibits the following signs:

• No hot water

• Bad odor

• Leaks show brown water

Brown water is a considerable health risk because its color is due to the built-up rust inside the water heater. Rust and other iron oxides are potentially harmful to one’s health, exacerbating asthma and causing other respiratory problems.

But with a new tankless water heater from 5 Star Plumbing Inc., customers can avoid the health risks that come with old water heaters.

About 5 Star Plumbing Inc.

With more than 25 years of experience in the plumbing industry, 5 Star Plumbing Inc.’s master plumbers can fix any problem. The service works with residential and commercial clients in Denver and provides prompt and thorough services for all of its clients’ plumbing needs. From pipe and water heater installations to drain cleaning and piping, 5 Star Plumbing Inc. covers it all.

