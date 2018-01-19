This report analyzes and forecasts the market for 3D Printing Devices, Services and Supplies at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2016 to 2022 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global 3D Printing Devices, Services and Supplies Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for 3D Printing Devices, Services and Supplies during the forecast period.

The global 3D printing devices, services and supplies market was valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. 3D printing, also known additive manufacturing creates physical objects from a digital design file by using input substrate materials using a layer upon layer printing method. There are seven major printing technologies available today, which include vat photo polymerization, material extrusion, material jetting, binder jetting, powder bed fusion, direct energy deposition and sheet lamination. Various materials used in 3D printing manufacturing includes plastics, ceramics, wax, metals, sand, glass, biomaterials, etc. Each technology has a different way of processing input materials into a final physical object. Combined with advanced scanning, 3D printing technologies allow physical products to be converted into digital design files and vice-versa.

3D printing has been transforming over the past several years and there is growing evidence that the innovations in technology and materials have finally brought it beyond the publicity stage. Aerospace, defense and automotive are the most mature industries in applying 3D printing. Nevertheless, growing awareness of 3D printing in the market and a readiness to leverage the technology for prototyping, tools, fixtures and even finished products are increasing in several other industries.

Growing awareness about 3D printing, increasing benefits, increased ability to innovate, reduced lifecycle costs by using 3D printing, and reduced time to market are few factors promoting growth of this market. In addition to these growth drivers, the technological developments in healthcare 3D printing as well as growing government and private funding to support the development of new 3D printing technologies, and increasing demand for organ transplantation propelling the market growth further. However, there are certain restraining factors which could hinder the market in future, which includes quality and regulatory issues, lack of sufficient 3D printing experts, challenges related to choosing the right candidate for 3D printing, reimbursement challenges and Bio-compatibility challenges.

Based on type of industrial application, the 3D printing market is segmented into following segments, aerospace, healthcare, automotive, industrial, jewelry, energy and others (which include logistics, fashion, food, electronics, wholesale & retail, etc.). Based on type of product, the market is segmented into software, hardware, services and materials.

