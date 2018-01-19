Electronics Research Reports recently published a report on “2017-2022 Global and Japan Biosimulation Market Analysis Report”
Introduction
The global Biosimulation market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2017, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2017, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report, with focus on top players in the global and Japan, studies the Biosimulation market’s development status and future trend in the global and Japan. It splits Biosimulation market by type and by applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospect.
The major players include
Certara USA, Inc. (U.S.)
Simulation Plus Inc. (U.S.)
Dassault Systemes SA (France)
Schrodinger Inc. (U.S.)
Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc. (Canada)
Chemical Computing Group, Inc. (Canada)
Physiomics PLC (U.K.)
Entelos Holding Corporation (U.S.)
Rhenovia Pharma Ltd. (France)
Genedata AG (Switzerland)
Geographically, this report splits the Global market into the following regions:
Asia Pacific
Japan
Tokyo
Yokohama
Osaka
Nagoya
Others
China
Korea
India
Others
Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Russia
Others
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Southeast Asia
Singapore
Malaysia
Vietnam
Myanmar
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Others
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Iran
UAE
Turkey
Israel
Egypt
South Africa
Others
On the basis of product, the Biosimulation market is primarily split into
By Segmentation
Software
Services
By Phase
Drug Development
Drug Discovery
Others
Key Applications
Academic and Government Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organization
Regulatory Authorities
Others
Table of Contents
1 Biosimulation Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biosimulation
1.2 Global and Japan Biosimulation Market by Applications/End Users
1.2.1 Japan Biosimulation Sales (K Units) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2012-2017)
1.2.1.1 Japan Biosimulation Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Applications (2012-2017)
1.2.1.2 Japan Biosimulation Sales Growth Rate (%) by Applications (2012-2017)
1.2.1.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
1.2.2 Japan Biosimulation Sales (K Units) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2012-2017)
.
.
.
11.2.2 Primary Sources
11.3 Disclaimer
11.4 Author List
