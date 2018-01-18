Market Highlights:

The global wireless display market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing emergence of display technologies and increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. Moreover, increasing demand for wireless display across various industry verticals such as healthcare, retail, and IT & telecommunications is driving the growth of the global market.

The global wireless display market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North American market is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American wireless display market owing to the presence of large number of well-established key players such as Google, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Roku, Inc., Lattice Semiconductor, NETGEAR Inc. and Cavium, Inc. in this region. Due to the sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show an immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. The growth in the market is also attributed to the increasing adoption of on demand entertainment and growing adoption of wireless display technologies by consumer and commercial end users.

In the global wireless display market, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest rate during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones, tablets and smart TVs across different countries in the region.

Major Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global wireless display market are Google, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Roku, Inc. (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor (U.S.), NETGEAR Inc. (U.S.), Cavium, Inc. (U.S.), Actiontec Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), and Belkin International, Inc. (U.S.).

The global Wireless Display Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market Segmentation

The global wireless display market is segmented on the basis of the offering, technological protocol, and application. The offering segment is classified into hardware and software & services. However, the hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the wireless display market. Whereas, the software and services sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest rate across the globe over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for on demand entertainment services and increasing adoption of display technologies.

Regional Analysis

The global wireless display market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to the technological advancements and increased adoption of display technologies across various industry verticals.

