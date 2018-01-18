Latest industry research report on: United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In this report, the United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Samsung (South Korea)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Google Inc (USA)

Epson America, Inc (USA)

DAQRI (USA)

Meta Company (USA)

Penny AB (Sweden)

Atheer, Inc (USA)

Avegant Corp (USA)

Everysight LTD (Israel)

GlassUp (Italy)

Laforge Optical (USA)

Laster Technologies (France)

Lumus Ltd (Israel)

Magic Leap, Inc (USA)

NVIS, Inc (USA)

Optinvent SA (France)

Osterhout Design Group (USA)

Vrvana, Inc (Canada)

Tobii AB (Sweden)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Andriod

Windows

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial

Individual

Other

Table of Contents

United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Report 2017

1 Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses

1.2 Classification of Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Andriod

1.2.4 Windows

1.2.5 Other

1.3 United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Individual

1.3.4 Other

1.4 United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

