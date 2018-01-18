Latest industry research report on: United States Sexy Lingerie Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In this report, the United States Sexy Lingerie market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Sexy Lingerie in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Sexy Lingerie market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Sexy Lingerie sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Jockey International Inc

Hanes

Groupe Chantelle

LVMH

L Brands Inc

MAS Holdings Limited

Ann Summers

Marks and Spencer

PV H Corporation

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge wear

Shape wear

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Online Stores

Store Front

Table of Contents

United States Sexy Lingerie Market Report 2017

1 Sexy Lingerie Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sexy Lingerie

1.2 Classification of Sexy Lingerie by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Sexy Lingerie Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Sexy Lingerie Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Bra

1.2.4 Knickers and Panties

1.2.5 Lounge wear

1.2.6 Shape wear

1.2.7 Others

1.3 United States Sexy Lingerie Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Sexy Lingerie Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Online Stores

1.3.3 Store Front

1.4 United States Sexy Lingerie Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Sexy Lingerie Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Sexy Lingerie Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Sexy Lingerie Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Sexy Lingerie Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Sexy Lingerie Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Sexy Lingerie Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Sexy Lingerie Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Sexy Lingerie (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Sexy Lingerie Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Sexy Lingerie Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Sexy Lingerie Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Sexy Lingerie Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Sexy Lingerie Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Sexy Lingerie Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Sexy Lingerie Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Sexy Lingerie Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Sexy Lingerie Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Sexy Lingerie Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

