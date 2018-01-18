Latest industry research report on: United States Sanitary Pads Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
In this report, the United States Sanitary Pads market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.
Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Sanitary Pads in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).
United States Sanitary Pads market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Sanitary Pads sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Procter & Gamble
Kimberly Clark
Hengan International Group
Johnson & Johnson
Unicharm Corporation
Kao Corporation
Sofy
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
Edgewell Personal Care Company
Ontex Group NV
Torunskie Zakrady Materiarow Opatrunkowych S.A
Naty AB
Seventh Generation, Inc
Drylock Technologies
Corman S.p.A
ygienika Dystrybucja S.A
Napco Consumer Products
Bodywise (UK) Ltd
First Quality Enterprises, Inc
Premier FMCG (Pty) Limited
Millie and More Pty Ltd
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Disposable Sanitary Pads
Cloth/Re-usable Sanitary Pads
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Drug Stores/Pharmacies
Online Stores
Other
Table of Contents
United States Sanitary Pads Market Report 2017
1 Sanitary Pads Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sanitary Pads
1.2 Classification of Sanitary Pads by Product Category
1.2.1 United States Sanitary Pads Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 United States Sanitary Pads Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Disposable Sanitary Pads
1.2.4 Cloth/Re-usable Sanitary Pads
1.3 United States Sanitary Pads Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 United States Sanitary Pads Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Drug Stores/Pharmacies
1.3.4 Online Stores
1.3.5 Other
1.4 United States Sanitary Pads Market by Region
1.4.1 United States Sanitary Pads Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 The West Sanitary Pads Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Southwest Sanitary Pads Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Sanitary Pads Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 New England Sanitary Pads Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 The South Sanitary Pads Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 The Midwest Sanitary Pads Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Sanitary Pads (2012-2022)
1.5.1 United States Sanitary Pads Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 United States Sanitary Pads Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
2 United States Sanitary Pads Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.1 United States Sanitary Pads Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.2 United States Sanitary Pads Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.3 United States Sanitary Pads Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.4 United States Sanitary Pads Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.4.1 United States Sanitary Pads Market Concentration Rate
2.4.2 United States Sanitary Pads Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers
2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market
2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Sanitary Pads Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
