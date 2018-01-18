Latest industry research report on: United States Residental Decorative Paper Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
In this report, the United States Residental Decorative Paper market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.
Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Residental Decorative Paper in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).
United States Residental Decorative Paper market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Residental Decorative Paper sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Kronospan
Asheu
Marburg
Brewster
Walker Greenbank
Osborne&little
York Decorative papers
Sandberg
Zambaiti Parati
ROMO
Arte-international
Grandeco Wallfashion
Sangetsu Co., Ltd.
Texam
Filpassion
CASADECO
LEWIS & WOOD
Linwood
Lilycolor
Korea Decorative paper
Dongnam
Shin Han
Uniwal
Euroart
Artshow Decorative paper
TELIPU
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Mica sheet Decorative paper
Wood fiber Decorative paper
Pure paper type Decorative paper
Non-woven Decorative paper
Resin type Decorative paper
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Living Room
Bedroom
Restaurant
Childrens room
Recreation Room
Table of Contents
United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Report 2017
1 Residental Decorative Paper Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Residental Decorative Paper
1.2 Classification of Residental Decorative Paper by Product Category
1.2.1 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Mica sheet Decorative paper
1.2.4 Wood fiber Decorative paper
1.2.5 Pure paper type Decorative paper
1.2.6 Non-woven Decorative paper
1.2.7 Resin type Decorative paper
1.2.8 Other
1.3 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Living Room
1.3.3 Bedroom
1.3.4 Restaurant
1.3.5 Childrens room
1.3.6 Recreation Room
1.4 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market by Region
1.4.1 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 The West Residental Decorative Paper Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Southwest Residental Decorative Paper Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Residental Decorative Paper Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 New England Residental Decorative Paper Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 The South Residental Decorative Paper Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 The Midwest Residental Decorative Paper Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Residental Decorative Paper (2012-2022)
1.5.1 United States Residental Decorative Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 United States Residental Decorative Paper Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
2 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.1 United States Residental Decorative Paper Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.2 United States Residental Decorative Paper Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.3 United States Residental Decorative Paper Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.4 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.4.1 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Concentration Rate
2.4.2 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers
2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market
2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Residental Decorative Paper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
3 United States Residental Decorative Paper Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 United States Residental Decorative Paper Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 United States Residental Decorative Paper Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 United States Residental Decorative Paper Price by Region (2012-2017)
