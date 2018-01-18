Latest industry research report on: United States Residental Decorative Paper Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In this report, the United States Residental Decorative Paper market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Residental Decorative Paper in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Residental Decorative Paper market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Residental Decorative Paper sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Kronospan

Asheu

Marburg

Brewster

Walker Greenbank

Osborne&little

York Decorative papers

Sandberg

Zambaiti Parati

ROMO

Arte-international

Grandeco Wallfashion

Sangetsu Co., Ltd.

Texam

Filpassion

CASADECO

LEWIS & WOOD

Linwood

Lilycolor

Korea Decorative paper

Dongnam

Shin Han

Uniwal

Euroart

Artshow Decorative paper

TELIPU

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Mica sheet Decorative paper

Wood fiber Decorative paper

Pure paper type Decorative paper

Non-woven Decorative paper

Resin type Decorative paper

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Living Room

Bedroom

Restaurant

Childrens room

Recreation Room

Table of Contents

United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Report 2017

1 Residental Decorative Paper Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Residental Decorative Paper

1.2 Classification of Residental Decorative Paper by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Mica sheet Decorative paper

1.2.4 Wood fiber Decorative paper

1.2.5 Pure paper type Decorative paper

1.2.6 Non-woven Decorative paper

1.2.7 Resin type Decorative paper

1.2.8 Other

1.3 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Living Room

1.3.3 Bedroom

1.3.4 Restaurant

1.3.5 Childrens room

1.3.6 Recreation Room

1.4 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Residental Decorative Paper Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Residental Decorative Paper Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Residental Decorative Paper Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Residental Decorative Paper Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Residental Decorative Paper Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Residental Decorative Paper Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Residental Decorative Paper (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Residental Decorative Paper Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Residental Decorative Paper Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Residental Decorative Paper Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Residental Decorative Paper Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Residental Decorative Paper Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Residental Decorative Paper Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Residental Decorative Paper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Residental Decorative Paper Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Residental Decorative Paper Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Residental Decorative Paper Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Residental Decorative Paper Price by Region (2012-2017)

