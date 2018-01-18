With increase in incidence of chronic diseases that can lead to organ failure, the global transplant diagnostics market is expected to only grow further in future. Transplant diagnostics in simpler terms is a test done to ascertain the compatibility between the recipient and donor of organ before or after transplant.

Based on technology, the global transplant diagnostics market can be segmented into molecular assays and non-molecular assays. The molecular assay technologies segment can be further segmented into sequencing based and PCR based. In terms of products and services, market can be classified into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software and services. On the basis of application, the global transplant diagnostics market can be categorized into diagnostic applications and research applications. The diagnostic applications segment can be further segmented into blood profiling, histocompatibility testing, infectious disease diagnostics, and research applications.

The report offers an inclusive outline of various factors contributing to the expansion of the global transplant diagnostics market. It also delivers insights into challenges that the market could face over the forecast period. The dominant trends in overall market operations are also examined in the report in detail.

The rise of the global transplant diagnostics market can be accredited to various factors such as technological advancements in the field of genetics, coupled with increasing responsiveness among healthcare professionals about the benefits presented by molecular assay techniques and increasing number of tissue, solid organ, and stem cell transplantation procedures. However, expensive transplant diagnostic products, inadequate medical reimbursements for organ donation and transplant procedures, and unwillingness for organ donation across developing and comparatively lesser developing economies are acting as obstacle for the growth of the market.

Based on products and services, the instruments segment is projected to hold a large market share. Factors such as increasing awareness regarding benefits offered by genome-based donor-recipient profiling, increasing commercialization of innovative transplant diagnostic instruments, ongoing technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics, and increasing awareness are driving the growth of this market.

The diagnostic applications segment is the key contributor to the market share, and is expected to lead the market in the forecast period. Advanced technology and increasing investments are a few factors driving the market growth. The molecular assay technologies segment shows a promising growth, expected to register a high CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the global market of transplant diagnostics can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe North America, and Rest of the World. Due to a large pool of geriatric population Asia Pacific is a potential market for transplant diagnostics. In addition, growing awareness related to transplant diagnostic procedures, escalating incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, and continuously rising healthcare expenditure are a few of the factors that can be attributed to the growth of this region. To supplement growth opportunities, leading players are venturing into this promising market.

The growing responsiveness for organ donation in European countries has resulted in increased number of living organ donors, thereby driving the market growth in Europe.

The report profiles some of the prominent competitors operating in the market. It also provides insights into the challenges and opportunities that the companies are projected to witness in the coming years. Some of the players in the global transplant diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Immucor, Inc., bioMérieux S.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, CareDx, and GenDx.

