“The Utopian World”

Solo show of Paintings by Dr. Amrit Kapoor

I always cherish the moment when I receive benedictions from my loved ones and wish that they would come to fruition. My paintings exude positivity and would be a source of immense pleasure to me if they prove to be benevolent and spread ‘blessings in disguise.’

My paintings encompass togetherness, love, compassion and empathy towards one and all.

They focus on encouraging the people to internalize peace within, shun the materialistic goals and aim for soul purification through a constant touch with nature and mankind.

Peace within reflects in our conduct towards others. Peace and positivity go hand in glove. Positive vibes in the environment result in a constructive society………..a utopian world that I have always dreamt about……………but I know it’s not far away. All we need to do is to be positive and spread positivity and that is what is demonstrated through my paintings.

It is no coincidence that my paintings come at a time when our society is plagued by negativity and sickness in mind as indicated by a spate of crimes like rapes, murder, juvenile, delinquency etc. My paintings are uttering a silent scream that our society needs amendments. They are resounding with inner voice that we need to put our acts together and rid our conscience of all ungodly vices and march towards building a utopian world ‘’At least we can try………….

Imagine all the people living life in peace.

You may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one.

I hope someday you’ll join us,

And the world will be as one……

The Utopian World.

Name of The Show: “TheUtopian World”

Date: 21st To 24th Jan 2018 at Open Plam Court,

India Habitat Center New Delhi

Time: 11am To 07pm