Tetracycline drugs are a class of antibacterial drugs that are responsible for the inhibition of bacterial protein synthesis. These are derived from various strains of Streptomyces bacteria. The molecules of the drug irreversibly bind to the 30S ribosomal subunit, and thus inhibit the elongation step of the bacterial protein synthesis. Tetracyclines are present in both forms i.e., lyophilic and hydrophilic, which gives them access to both gram positive as well as gram negative forms of bacterial strains. A few gram negative bacterial strains possess natural resistance to these tetracyclines such as Proteus mirabilis, which renders these drugs ineffective against such strains, but no resistance has been observed in gram positive strains.

Key drivers of tetracycline drugs include increase in prevalence of various bacterial infections across the world and persistent demand for these drugs among patients and health care professionals. Additionally, availability of large number of generics make these drugs more affordable in the emerging economies, which in turn increases demand in these markets. Governments across the world have taken initiatives to incentivize innovation in the field of tetracycline drugs in order to address the urgent need of better treatment for bacterial infections and to combat rapid development of antibiotic-resistant species. Leading tetracycline generic drugs available in the market include doxycycline, chlortetracycline, clomocycline, demeclocycline, lymecycline, meclocycline, metacycline, minocycline, oxytetracycline, penimepicycline, rolitetracycline, tetracycline, bedaquiline, and tigecycline. However, availability of several alternative antibacterial drugs and small number of novel drugs in the segment restrain the market. The global tetracycline drugs market can be segmented based on application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into respiratory, bowel, genital, local, and systemic infections. Based on distribution channel, the global tetracycline drugs market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographically, the global tetracycline drugs market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest market for tetracycline drugs in 2016. The region is projected to continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region is expected to be propelled by increase in number of pharmaceutical manufacturers and presence of generics manufacturers. Moreover, rise in incidence of bacterial infections such as MRSA infections and Clostridium difficile, and growing patient awareness are the other factors likely to drive the market in Asia Pacific.

North America was identified as the second largest market in 2016 and is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. The U.S. Senate passed the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act to promote innovation in discovery of novel antibacterial drugs. Various drugs have received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation since the implementation of the act, which provides drug manufacturers with the following incentives: drugs with QIDP designation enjoy five years of marketing exclusivity in addition to the standard five years provided for a new chemical entity under the HatchWaxman Act. These drugs are also eligible for priority review by the U.S. FDA, which reduces the time to market by four months. Drugs with QIDP status also receive fast track status. These initiatives have encouraged innovators to engage in the discovery of new drugs, and various drugs have been swiftly approved since the implementation of these policies. Such favorable government policies have boosted the global tetracycline drugs market in the North America.

The global tetracycline drugs market in Europe is also expected to record growth during the forecast period. The Innovative Medicine Initiative (IMI) in partnership with the European Union and the pharmaceutical industry in Europe is aimed at developing innovative therapeutic alternatives. New Drugs 4 Bad Bugs (ND4BB), an initiative undertaken by the IMI, is a series of programs which would help in public-private collaborations for new drug development. Three programs have been launched successfully through the ND4BB initiative. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is also anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to high prevalence of infectious diseases in these regions.

Key players operating in the global tetracycline drugs market are Pfizer, Inc., Galderma S.A., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Aptalis, and Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

