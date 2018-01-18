Dry eye is one of the most common and underdiagnosed eye diseases in the world, since early and efficient diagnosis of dry eye lacks the required resources. Also, there is lack of awareness about dry eye among general public. Tear osmolarity has emerged as one of the most promising diagnostic tests for dry eye, as traditional diagnostic tests for dry eye including ocular surface staining test, tear breakup time, and the schirmer strips test have limitations and certain drawbacks of their own. Clinical studies and trials conducted by various universities across the world have demonstrated the effectiveness of the osmolarity test in the diagnosis of dry eye. This is increasing the adoption of the osmolarity test by health care service providers and ophthalmologists.

Although several clinical studies have recognized accuracy of the osmolarity test in the diagnosis of dry eye, the major problem faced by health care service providers is measuring the osmolarity. Recent developments in equipment used for detection of osmolarity of tear, constant evolution of these equipment, and technological advancements in them were major factors driving the global tear osmolarity test equipment market in 2016. In a prospective randomized clinical trial presented at the 8th International Conference of the Tear & Film Ocular Surface Society held in France in 2016, the most frequent diagnosis using the tear osmolarity test included allergic conjunctivitis, anterior blepheritis, and dry eye. Growing incidence of dry eye across the world, new and advanced diagnostic equipment being introduced by market players, and increasing adoption of the tear osmolarity test by health care service providers for the diagnosis of dry eye are some of the major factors anticipated to propel the global tear osmolarity test equipment market from 2017 to 2025. However, high cost of equipment and inadequate reimbursements for the tear osmolarity test across the world are factors expected to restrain the global tear osmolarity test equipment market during the forecast period.

The global tear osmolarity test equipment market can be segmented based on component and region. Based on component, the market has been segmented into system reader units, system pens, and accessories (such as cards with microchips). The accessories segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to single-use and disposable nature of accessories. The system reader units segment dominated the global tear osmolarity test equipment market, in terms of revenue, in 2016.

Based on geography, the global tear osmolarity test equipment market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global tear osmolarity test equipment market in 2016. Asia Pacific is witnessing a high surge in the incidence of dry eye, especially in Japan, China, India, Singapore, the Philippines, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Growing usage of contact lenses among general public and a large pool of diabetes patients are some of the major factors responsible for the increasing incidence of dry eye in the region. Increasing adoption of the tear osmolarity test by health care service providers in Asia Pacific and improving reimbursement policies for diagnostic tests are some of the other factors expected to drive the tear osmolarity test equipment market in Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2025.

Key players operating in the global tear osmolarity test equipment market include TearLab Corporation, I-MED Pharma Inc., and Advanced Instruments.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

