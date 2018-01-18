92.7 BIG FM in association with Orana Conventions is all set to tickle your funny bone with ‘Stand Up Comedy with Amit Tandon and Atul Khatri’ brought to you by Laughya on January 20, 2018. The grandmasters of comedy – Amit Tandon and Atul Khatri, who are known for their excellent comic timing, promise to take the audience on a roller-coaster ride of fun and laughter with their enthralling live performance.

Conceptualized by Yahavi in association with 92.7 BIG FM & Orana, get ready to be a part of one of the biggest laughter riots of the year with ‘Stand Up Comedy with Amit Tandon and Atul Khatri’.

Also, catch Atul Khatri with popular MJ Khurafati Nitin at 8 PM till January 19 for an everyday laughter dose only on 92.7 BIG FM.