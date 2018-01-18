The report on Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market covers Segments such as technology, grid type, and end-use. The technology segments include thin film, crystalline, and others. On the basis of grid type the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market is categorized into decentralized, grid connected, and off grid. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market is segmented as commercial, residential, and utility scale.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market such as, Sun Power Corporation, First Solar Inc, Ja Solar, Canadian Solar Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd, Renesola, Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd, Solar World AG, and Trina Solar Ltd.