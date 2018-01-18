Market Highlights:

An SDDC (software-defined data center) is a data storage facility in which all infrastructure elements- networking, storage, CPU, and security are virtualized and delivered as a service. Deployment, operation, provisioning, and configuration are abstracted from hardware.

A Software Defined Data Center Market is a way to dynamically configure and provision applications, infrastructure and IT resources. The design allows the data center to be managed as a unified system or aggregate set of domains. A key factor is the separation of control planes and data planes. An SDDC provides an organization with its own private cloud for better control of hosted data.

The growth and advancements in the cloud computing and the growing requirement for power efficiency are some of the major growth drivers for the Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

VMware Inc. (U.S.)

EMC Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Citrix Systems (U.S.)

HPE Co (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The competitive landscape of the global hardware encryption market is formed by major players of the market and some of the new entrants. The SDDC has driven many areas like retail, IT, BFSI, manufacturing and many more. The market for the global software-defined data center is driven by North America due to early adoption of technology and high investments being made in this sector.

Microsoft Corporation is an American multinational technology company developed Azure, which is designed to run on a massive scale. Azure is by definition software-defined. Building and running Azure, Bing, Office 365, and its other cloud properties have given Microsoft an incentive to build key SDDC features into its Windows server operating system. The Azure pack formed the basis of Microsoft’s collaboration with Dell that delivered its Cloud Platform System.

The market for SDDC in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period. The primary driving forces for this growth are increasing technological adoption and growing data center traffic providing huge opportunities across industry verticals in APAC countries.

VMware, Inc. a subsidiary of Dell Technologies collaborated with Telin Singapore which provides Infocom and connectivity services. Both VMware and Telin jointly built Asia Pacific’s first software-defined data center (SDDC) based on VMware Validated Designs, Telin-3. Telin Singapore deployed VMware solutions based on the VMware Validated Design for SDDC, which delivers holistic data center-level designs that span across compute, storage, networking, and management. The data center is developed to address the growing demand for premium data center services in support of Singapore’s Smart Nation vision, and better enable our customers from both regional and global markets.

Europe is the second largest SDDC market where countries such as the U.K., Germany, and Italy are the major contributors to the market growth due to the growing telecommunication and IT industry. Europe is considered as a financial hub wherein the U.K is the key player. The growth of SDDC market in BFSI segment is contributing to Europe’s share in the SDDC market. The banking sector has become more competitive than before and is concentrating on providing facilities such as internet banking and banking applications where SDDC comes into play.

Segmentation:

The global software-defined data center market is segmented on basis of services, network solution, data center type, vertical, and region. The network solution category is further classified into Software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined compute (SDC), and software-defined networking (SDN). On basis of the data center type, the market is further classified into mid-sized, enterprise and large sized.

The services offered by software-defined data center are managed services, consulting and assessment services, integration, deployment, and migration services. The vertical segment can be further classified into retail, healthcare, telecom and IT, BFSI, government, manufacturing, and others.

Intended Audience:

Testing

Software developers

Technology providers

Cloud service providers

End-users

