Market Highlights:

Smartphone TV market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to increasing popularity of data analytics and rapid growth in the use of smartphones and digital platforms. Major driving factor in the growth of smartphone TV market is the increasing user base on social media platform. Owing to this, the pay TV is expected to dominate the video content market.

Smartphone TV market has been segmented on the basis of usage and service. The service segment is further bifurcated into free-to-air and pay TV services. Out of which, the pay TV services accounted for the largest market share and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rise in mobile TV subscriptions and increasing adoption of advanced technologies. Verizon Communications has come up with 5G services to launch in the U.S. by the end of this year. Advancements like these in wireless technology are responsible for driving the growth of smartphone TV market.

Major challenges faced in smartphone TV market are the power consumption and processing power. Power consumption is increased due to continuous viewing of content on smartphones, hence battery is easily drained. Other challenge is that the processing power of the smartphone needs to be high, as viewing TV on smartphone will not be supported by a simple phone. Moreover, the display resolution needs to be high as the screen size is supposed to be small.

The other restraining factor in the growth of smartphone TV market is the connectivity services. If the connectivity is not high speed, then there will hindrance in the growth of smartphone TV market.

Major Key Players

AT&T, Inc. (U.S.),

Comcast Corporation (U.S.),

MobiTV, Inc. (U.S.),

Sky PLC (U.K.),

Charter Communications (U.S.),

Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.),

Bell Canada (Canada),

Orange S.A. (France),

Bharti Airtel Limited (India),

Consolidated Communications, Inc. (U.S.),

Market Research Analysis:

As compared to other regions, the smartphone TV market in North America is expected to witness significant growth. North America is expected to hold the third largest market share of the smartphone TV market during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of smartphone TV market. This is owing to the developed economies in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure and allows high penetration of smartphones.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of smartphone TV market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure and with the increasing adoption of technology and technological advancements in numerous countries is driving the market growth of smartphone TV market. Early adoption of emerging and advanced technologies and increased business needs are other major factors driving the growth of smartphone TV market.

Market Segmentation

The smartphone TV market has been segmented on the basis of usage and service. The pay TV services accounted for more than half of the total market of smartphone TV market. This is owing to the rising availability of high-speed data services such as 3G, 4G, and 5G.

