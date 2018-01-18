An ostomy surgery is also referred to as bowel diversion surgery. Colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy are the three types of ostomy surgeries. An ostomy is a surgically created artificial opening on the wall of abdomen to discharge the wastes from either the bowel or the urinary tract in the body. Colonal cancer, Crohn’s disease, diverticulosis, rectum cancer, trauma, malformations by birth, injury to small and large intestines, and other complicated medical conditions lead to need for ostomy for medical treatment and further recovery. For many of these conditions, the ostomy surgery is a permanent solution and it depends on the causes for surgery, while it is a temporary solution for other medical conditions. Ostomy is useful in even ulcerative colitis condition to remove liquid stool from the small intestine by attaching a rectal pouch. Adhesives, belts, cleanser, convex insert, cream, colostomy bags, deodorant, disposable bags, ileostomy bags, irrigation sets, one-piece bags, paste, powder, skin protection, skin barriers , two piece bags and urostomy bags are the major ostomy care accessories. Cleaning, drainage, lubrication, prevent odour, and sealing are some of the applications of the ostomy care accessories. To safely attach the ostomy pouch as well as wafer to the body with the enhancement of adhesion of pouching system, ostomy accessories such as adhesives, belts, and tapes are useful. Skin protection as well as skin barrier accessories are utilized for sticking wafer to the body properly and protect the areas around stoma sites underneath the wafer.

The global ostomy care market sized over USD 2.65 billion in 2016. The global ostomy care market is projected to reach USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 5.0% and 5.5% from 2017 to 2023. The steady increase in ostomy surgeries among the older population is expected to drive the ostomy care accessories market. Occurrences of more gastrointestinal diseases globally are increasing the demand for better post-surgery healthcare facilities and it is expected to boost the growth of the global ostomy care accessories market. Owing to the increasing occurrence of bladder cancer, bowel cancer, as well as Chrohn’s disease among people, the instances of ostomy surgeries increased significantly and it is driving the ostomy care accessories market. Improving awareness among public about technological advancements and ostomy care accessories is expected to enhance the potential of the ostomy care accessories market during the forecast period.

Paste and powder type of accessories are expected to attain highest growth in the global ostomy care accessories market. Skin protection and skin barriers accessories are expected to gain more volume share during the forecast period. Among ostomy care bags, colostomy bags are expected to achieve the largest share in terms of volume due to the increase in colon cancer patients and presence of larger aged population. The reusable and drainable type of ostomy bags are expected to achieve higher demand due to the availability of significant cost benefits. Due to the greater flexibility for use, the two-piece bags are expected to achieve more demand. Homecare settings segment are expected drive the growth of ostomy care accessories market, by garnering more value, due to the booming online sales of accessories, with free or low cost delivery services during the forecast period. The unreliable medical reimbursement system and the high costs of products are expected to pose restraints for the global ostomy care accessories market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global ostomy care market by product, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as bags and accessories. Furthermore, based on end user, the market is segmented as ambulatory surgical centres, homecare settings, hospitals and some others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe is the largest ostomy care accessories market. The increase in ailments such as bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and inflammatory bladder disease along with the well-established system for medical reimbursements drive the growth of the European ostomy care accessories market. Moreover, the presence of huge aging population drives the demand for ostomy care accessories. The increase in per capita income allows more people to afford ostomy care accessories in the North American region. Moreover, the aging population in the region require ostomy care accessories for safe bowel movements due to various health conditions. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market, as there is increase in demand for access to better ostomy healthcare facilities in South Asian and East Asian countries. There are opportunities for major market players to expand in the developing countries, as the awareness levels about ostomy care accessories are comparatively low and hence there are prospects for establishing new markets with proper awareness campaigns like in the established markets.