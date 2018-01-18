OrthoDenco Orthodontics Laboratory Provides Orthodontists with ABO-certified Dental Casts

Orthodontists can rely on high quality, ABO-certified dental casts from OrthoDenco.

[North Lauderdale, 01/19/2018] – OrthoDenco Orthodontics Laboratory provides orthodontists with ABO-certified dental casts for their patients’ needs. These casts are manufactured by a dedicated department in OrthoDenco, and are overseen by technicians with over 30 years of experience in dental appliance manufacturing.

According to the American Board of Orthodontics, their certification represents “…the pursuit of continued proficiency and excellence in orthodontics”. Thus, these dental casts represent the highest standards of quality, and are strictly regulated by the ABO.

ABO-Certification

Although digital models of patients’ dental issues are accepted by the American Board of Orthodontics or ABO, these computer models are only used for pretreatment. For actual treatment, only dental casts that pass the stringent quality standards of the ABO can be used.

For dental casts to pass ABO certification, they must follow a set of strict guidelines that minimize errors and imperfections in the cast. These casts are then used for various orthodontic procedures.

An ABO-certified cast goes a long way for orthodontics, as these casts help them maintain the highest standards of quality and excellence in their work.

Dental Casts by OrthoDenco Orthodontics Laboratory

OrthoDenco Orthodontics Laboratory has been fabricating dental casts, and other orthodontic appliances, for over 30 years. This has allowed them to manufacture orthodontic appliances that strictly comply with ABO guidelines. OrthoDenco’s compliance with the American Board of Orthodontics has earned them certification to produce quality dental casts.

OrthoDenco has a staff of 20 expert lab technicians, and a dedicated department that specializes in the manufacturing of dental casts. This small number of staff allows them to attend to their client’s various needs and specifications on a more personal level. OrthoDenco keeps up-to-date with ABO standards and criteria.

Dental professionals can order their ABO-certified dental casts and orthodontic appliances from OrthoDenco by filling out their order form here, or by contacting them at 1-800-315-8829, or visiting their website at http://www.orthodenco.com.