Global Microfibers Market: Overview

The global market for microfibers owes its success to the properties of microfiber sprouting into a range of applications. The fineness of microfiber is a distinguished characteristic, often studied by scientists and researchers. The softness of these fibers helps in cleaning surfaces without making them abrasive. For this reason, it is extensively used to maintain the shine and smoothness of surfaces. A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled, “Microfibers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” expounds the relevance of microfibers across various industries to project the growth of the market in the coming years. The shape and size of synthetic fibers forms the Unique Selling Position (USP) that augments their demand.

The global market for microfibers could be segmented on the basis of application, product type, and geography. It is important to scrutinize the categories within each segment in order to gain a holistic view of the market.

The vitality of several market forces that decide the fate of the market have been enunciated in the report. Furthermore, the specific properties of microfibers that make them useful for a given industry have also been elucidated. A comprehensive analysis of the market drivers, threats, and unexplored potentials has alos been included in the report. The insights in the report could be an important focal point for various market players and entities to gauge the productiveness of the market.

Global Microfibers Market: Key Trends

Microfibers are extremely soft, and exhibit great absorption capacity. This amplifies their need in a number of extrinsic and intrinsic experiments conducted in laboratories. This escalates the demand for these fibers and creates scope for their usage in future experiments. The filtering capability is also an important property of microfibers that could provide a nitro to the market. Further, the positively charged ions in microfibers attract the negatively charged grease and dirt, thus, spurring their popularity for cleaning of wooden objects, plastics, and surfaces made up of other materials. The microfiber cloths can be used over long period of time and they are required to be rugged. This plays an important role in effectuating the need for microfibers amongst cost-concerned customers. The rising usage of microfibers in furniture upholstery, designing seat covers for automobiles, luggage bags, and apparels has also been a prudent contributor to market growth.

Despite the significance of microfibers, the environmental adversities relating to the use of microfibers poses a threat to the market. When clothes produced from microfibers are immersed in water, they release a substantial amount of microfibers that aren’t congenial for water bodies. The microfibers, thus, pollute rivers, oceans, and lakes and add up to the overall plastic population. They can also emit toxic gases after combustion, father aggravating the market. Nevertheless, the needs from several industries such as automobiles, interior designing, and apparels is expected to keep bolstering demand for microfibers.

