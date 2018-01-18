Medical waste incinerator is mainly used for burning wastes produced by medical research facilities, veterinary facilities and hospitals. These wastes generally include both infectious medical wastes as well as non-infectious, general housekeeping wastes. Three types of incinerators are used for burning wastes: controlled air incinerators, excess air incinerators, and rotary kiln incinerators. Controlled air incinerators are dominantly used medical waste technology, and controls the market for new technology systems at numerous hospitals. This type of technology is also referred to as starved-air incineration or two-stage incineration.

Combustion of waste in controlled air incinerators takes place in two stages. In first stage, waste is injected into the primary combustion chamber, which is then operated with substantial amount of air required to carry out combustion process. Combustion air enters through the primary chamber from below the incinerator hearth. This air is known as primary air. Primary chamber, the low air fuel ratio facilitates the volatilization of the waste, and large percentage of the residual carbon in the ash burns.

In second stage, excess air is then added to volatile gases produced in the primary chamber to complete the combustion process. Secondary chamber temperature is generally higher than primary chamber temperature. Depending on the moisture content and heating value of the waste, extra amount of heat may be required. This can be achieved by auxiliary burners located at the entrance of the secondary chamber to maintain the desired temperature.

Waste feed for controlled air incinerators generally range from small to high quantities. Waste feed and ash removal can be manual or an automatic process, depending on the unit size and specifications. Throughput capacities for lower heat wastes are very high, since feed capacities are generally restricted by primary chamber heat discharge rates. Owing of very low air addition rates in the primary chamber, and due to the low flue gas velocities, the quantity of solids present in the gases exiting the primary chamber is very low. Hence, high percentage of the controlled air incinerators generally do not have special gas cleaning equipment or devices.

Excess air incinerators are generally small modular units. They are also known as multiple chamber incinerators or batch incinerators. Excess air incinerators are usually a compact cube with a series of baffles and internal chambers. They can be operated continuously without any break and are generally operated in a batch mode. Incinerators are specially designed to burn any type of hospital waste operating at excess air levels. Pathological wastes are generally combusted at air level near 100%. The excess air helps in maintaining high chamber temperature when burning high moisture content waste. In excess air incinerators waste feed capacities for are generally lies in the range of 3.8 kg/min or similar.

Rotary kiln type incinerators are especially manufactured with a primary chamber, in which the waste is heated and is then volatilized. It also has another chamber

called as secondary chamber, where combustion process of the volatile fractions takes place. Primary chamber comprises an inclined, rotating kiln in which waste move from the feed point to the ash discharge point. The waste feed rate is then monitored by calibrating the angle of inclination and the rate of kiln rotation. Combustion air is then injected by a primary chamber through a port. An additional burner is usually needed to start the combustion process and maintains the desired the combustion temperatures.

Some of the key companies in the business of medical waste incinerators are Aravali Thermal & Environmental Engineers, Alfa-therm Limited, Therm-Tec, Inc., Spectrum Environmental Group, ATICO Medical Pvt. Ltd., Microteknik, and Haat Burning Solutions.

