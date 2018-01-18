Marine adhesives are adhesives employed for marine applications. High bond strength between materials, strength against UV rays, elasticity, ability to absorb vibrations and impact, and high compatibility with paints are some of the advantages achieved thru application of marine adhesives. Marine adhesives are special adhesives that are highly effective in environments involving exposure to moisture and water. These adhesives are widely employed in new construction or repair works of water vessels such as commercial boats, leisure boats & yachts, cruise ships, and ferry boats. Marine adhesives form an integral part of the vessel they are used for, as security, stability, and ability of the vessel is impacted by the quality of adhesives used. Marine adhesives are responsible for providing durability, stability, strength, and weather resistance to bonds between teakwood and artificial decks, portholes & windows, deck to spider hulls, and inflatables. However, many marine adhesives have a prescribed temperature range; they can be used within the prescribed temperature range. This restricts their applications.

Based on the type of product, the market for marine adhesives can be divided into contact adhesives and epoxy adhesives. Contact adhesives immediately stick to the surface they are applied on, and harden quickly. Due to this, contact adhesives are highly favorable for running repairs, i.e. for repairs when the vessel is in motion. However, contact adhesives cannot be used as a temporary measure. They cannot be reworked upon if something goes wrong. Contact adhesives usually do not work well at high temperatures; thus, they are not ideal for high temperature applications. Epoxy adhesives are a mixture of two substances, which are not adhesives originally, but become adhesives when mixed together. Epoxy adhesives set up more quickly at higher temperatures. At normal working temperatures, epoxy coatings take long time to harden. As a result, they are an ideal choice in applications that involve replacement and removal of parts on a trial and error basis in order to find the correct fit. Currently, the epoxy adhesives segment accounts for major share of the marine adhesives market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Based on the area of application, the marine adhesives market can be bifurcated into above deck and below deck. Above deck applications refer to all the parts and areas of the vessel that are not submerged in water and do not come in direct contact with water. Above deck application areas and parts include artificial decks, windows, portholes, and structural areas such as deck to spider hull. Below deck applications refer to parts and areas that may be submerged in water or come in direct contact with water. Below deck application areas include areas such as shower rooms. Currently, the market is dominated by the above deck segment. The segment is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the marine adhesives market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the major consumer of marine adhesives. Countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam are among the key producers of ships and other water vessels in the region. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe in terms of consumption of marine adhesives. Germany and Italy are among the primary producers of water vessels in Europe. Asia Pacific is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market. The marine adhesives market in the region is projected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.

