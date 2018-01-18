Whether it is winter or summer, a cup of freshest organic tea from the gardens of Darjeeling is sure to rejuvenate your senses. However, there are not many stores that sell authentic Darjeeling teas. In a situation when every tea lover is searching for the best quality Darjeeling tea, Jay Shree Tea brings the best quality organic Darjeeling tea.

Different variants at affordable prices

Jay Shree Tea is known for providing the best quality Darjeeling teas at the most affordable prices. From the online store of the company, one can find different sizes of packets of teas. There are different flushes and variants to enjoy too. Moreover, the store also has an impressive stock of organic tea leaves that are processed following the most modern techniques and equipment. The prices are also attractive at the store. The store is known for offering the best in class teas at the most affordable prices.

Happy customers

With years of selling the best quality teas in the market, Jay Shree tea is known for providing authentic teas. In fact, Jay Shree Tea is the 2nd largest producer of best quality Darjeeling tea in India. Thus, the perks of buying authentic and original teas at the most competitive prices are something that lures all the customers. At the store the customers can check all the prices and the packets. There are also photos of the brewed teas as well as the leaves so that the customers can get an idea of the teas they are going to spend in. Transparency and best value for money products make Jay Shree tea the number one choice of all tea connoisseurs.

About Jay Shree Tea

Jay Shree Tea is a reputed, 70 years old company. It was formed on 27th October, 1945. The company has established a name for itself in providing the best quality teas at the most competitive prices in the market. For more than 7 decades the company has enticed the wholesale tea market. It is in fact, the second largest tea suppliers in India

