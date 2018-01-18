The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Wilson’s Disease Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global Wilson’s disease drugs market was valued at US$ 372.5 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 592.8 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 5.19 % from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report Wilson's Disease Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025

Market Insights

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are currently focusing in addressing the abnormal copper metabolism to prevent the excessive deposition of copper in liver and other body organs. WTX101 also known as bis-choline tetrathiomolybdenate developed by Wilson Therapeutics AB is showing promising results in the phase 3 clinical trial study for treatment of Wilson’s disease. It is the first novel copper protein binding agent with unique mechanism of action. WTX101 has high specificity for copper and forms copper protein complexes and provides alternative mechanism for the transport of copper protein transport. Excessive copper levels are reduced in the blood and liver cells and promotes biliary excretion of copper. Gene therapy is also a feasible option which will transport functional ATPB7 gene via gene vectors.

Chelators are the first line of treatment for disease management of Wilson’s disease. They prevent the excessive deposition of copper in liver cells by expediting urine excretion of copper. Zinc is used in patients non-reactive to chelators therapy. It has less adverse events and used in long term therapy of Wilson’s disease.

The hepatic conditions are first diagnosed in patients suffering with Wilson’s disease due to large accumulation of copper in the liver cells causing an increase in aspartate aminotransferase and alanine aminotransferase. Neuropsychiatric symptoms are manifested in the later stages of the disease with patient showing symptoms of seizures, ataxia and tremors.

North America currently enjoys the leading position in Wilson’s disease treatment drugs market on account of rising prevalence of Wilson’s disease in Caucasian population and supportive regulatory environment provided by the USFDA for drugs employed in treatment of Wilson’s disease. Recent technological advancement in laboratory diagnostics in Asia Pacific has resulted in accurate diagnosis of patients suffering with Wilson’s disease. Asia Pacific has tremendous opportunity for its established generic market to manufacture drugs which are otherwise imported from western countries.

The pharmaceutical companies proactive in the treatment of Wilson’s disease are Kadmon Holdings, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Merck & Co., Noble Pharma Co., Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Tsumura & Co., VHB Life Sciences, Inc. and Wilson Therapeutics AB.

Key Market Movements:

Accurate diagnosis of symptoms has brought enormous patients suffering with Wilson’s disease in drug treatment regimen

Orphan disease status has acquired supportive regulatory milieu for the novel drug discovery and development of Wilson’s disease

Enormous opportunity for major pharma players to conduct clinical trials and establish R&D centers in developing nations with unmet medical needs

