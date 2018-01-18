The recently published report titled Global Swine Feed Market Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Swine Feed Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Swine Feed Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Swine Feed Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Swine Feed Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Swine Feed Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Swine Feed Market Research Report 2018

1 Swine Feed Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Swine Feed

1.2 Swine Feed Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Swine Feed Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Swine Feed Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Antibiotics

1.2.4 Vitamins

1.2.5 Antioxidants

1.2.6 Amino Acids

1.2.7 Feed Enzymes

1.2.8 Feed Acidifiers

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Global Swine Feed Segment by Application

1.3.1 Swine Feed Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Hoggery

1.3.3 Home

1.4 Global Swine Feed Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Swine Feed Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Swine Feed (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Swine Feed Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Swine Feed Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Swine Feed Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Swine Feed Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Swine Feed Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Swine Feed Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Swine Feed Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Swine Feed Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Swine Feed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Swine Feed Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Swine Feed Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Swine Feed Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Swine Feed Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Swine Feed Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Swine Feed Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Swine Feed Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Swine Feed Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Swine Feed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Swine Feed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Swine Feed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Swine Feed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Swine Feed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Swine Feed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Swine Feed Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Swine Feed Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Swine Feed Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Swine Feed Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Swine Feed Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Swine Feed Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Swine Feed Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Swine Feed Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Swine Feed Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Lallemand Inc

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Lallemand Inc Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Novus International Inc.

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Novus International Inc. Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Royal Dsm N.V.

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Royal Dsm N.V. Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 BASF Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Alltech Inc.

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Alltech Inc. Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Charoen Popkh and Foods

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Charoen Popkh and Foods Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 ABF Plc

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 ABF Plc Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Cargill Inc

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Swine Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Cargill Inc Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8 Swine Feed Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Swine Feed Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Swine Feed

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Swine Feed Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Swine Feed Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Swine Feed Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Swine Feed Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Swine Feed Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Swine Feed Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Swine Feed Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Swine Feed Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America Swine Feed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Swine Feed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Swine Feed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Swine Feed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia Swine Feed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India Swine Feed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Swine Feed Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Swine Feed Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

