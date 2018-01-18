The recently published report titled Global Rice Seed Market Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Rice Seed Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Rice Seed Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Rice Seed Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Rice Seed Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Rice Seed Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Rice Seed Market Research Report 2018

1 Rice Seed Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rice Seed

1.2 Rice Seed Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Rice Seed Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Rice Seed Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Long-Grain Rice

1.2.4 Medium-Grain Rice

1.2.5 Short-Grain Rice

1.3 Global Rice Seed Segment by Application

1.3.1 Rice Seed Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Agricultural Production

1.3.3 Scientific Research

1.4 Global Rice Seed Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Rice Seed Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Rice Seed (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Rice Seed Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Rice Seed Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Rice Seed Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rice Seed Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Rice Seed Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Rice Seed Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Rice Seed Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Rice Seed Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Rice Seed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Rice Seed Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rice Seed Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Rice Seed Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Rice Seed Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Rice Seed Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Rice Seed Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Rice Seed Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Rice Seed Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Rice Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Rice Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Rice Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Rice Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Rice Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Rice Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Rice Seed Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Rice Seed Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Rice Seed Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Rice Seed Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Rice Seed Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Rice Seed Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Rice Seed Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Rice Seed Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Rice Seed Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 DuPont Pioneer

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Rice Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 DuPont Pioneer Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Bayer

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Rice Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Bayer Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Nuziveedu Seeds

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Rice Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Nuziveedu Seeds Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Kaveri

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Rice Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Kaveri Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Mahyco

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Rice Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Mahyco Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 RiceTec

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Rice Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 RiceTec Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Krishidhan

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Rice Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Krishidhan Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Rasi Seeds

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Rice Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Rasi Seeds Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 JK seeds

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Rice Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 JK seeds Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Syngenta

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Rice Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Syngenta Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Longping High-tech

7.12 China National Seed

7.13 Grand Agriseeds

7.14 Dabei Nong Group

7.15 Hefei Fengle

7.16 Win-all Hi-tech

7.17 Gansu Dunhuang Seed

7.18 Dongya Seed Industry

7.19 Keeplong Seeds

7.20 Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology

7.21 Opulent Technology

7.22 Zhongnongfa

7.23 Anhui Nongken

7.24 Saprotan Utama

8 Rice Seed Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Rice Seed Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rice Seed

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Rice Seed Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Rice Seed Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Rice Seed Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Rice Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Rice Seed Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Rice Seed Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Rice Seed Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Rice Seed Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America Rice Seed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Rice Seed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Rice Seed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Rice Seed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia Rice Seed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India Rice Seed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Rice Seed Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Rice Seed Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

