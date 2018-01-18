This report analyzes and forecasts the market for radiation dosimeters market at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue US$ Mn from 2016 to 2022 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Radiation Dosimeters Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for radiation dosimeters market during the forecast period.

The radiation dosimeters market is primarily driven by increasing demand from the application industries such as healthcare, and nuclear power. The global radiation dosimeters are used for human protection from radiation and to measure the radiation dose in industries such as medical, nuclear energy, physics labs among others. A dosimeter is a device that measures the exposure, kerma, radiation dose of ionizing radiation. Radiation dosimeters are used due to their ability to record dose at high accuracy and high precision. These devices are used commercially in industries such as healthcare (medical), nuclear, and aerospace among others. The global market for radiation dosimeters is projected to grow at a CAGR between 5.0% and 5.5% over the forecast period 2016 – 2022. The market size of radiation dosimeters was valued over USD 1.7 billion in 2015.

Segments Covered:

Radiation dosimeters market is broadly classified on the basis of types, and applications. On the basis of types the radiation dosimeters market is segmented as LTDs, EPDs, MOSFET dosimeters, RADFET dosimeters and others. On the basis of applications the radiation dosimeters market is segmented as medical, nuclear power, physics labs, aerospace and others.

Company Profiles

Landauer, Inc.

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Ludlum Measurements, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Radiation Detection Company, Inc.

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

Arrow-Tech, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

AmRay Medical

Infab Corporation

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Radiation Dosimeters Market Overview

4. Global Radiation Dosimeters Market Analysis, by Type 2015 – 2022

5. Global Radiation Dosimeters Market Analysis, by Application 2015 – 2022

6. Global Radiation Dosimeters Market Analysis, by Region 2015 – 2022

7. Company Profiles

