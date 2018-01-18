According to a new report Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market, published by KBV research, the Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market size is expected to reach $46.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Revenue Management Next Generation OSS & BSS Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Service Fulfilment Next Generation OSS & BSS Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Service Assurance Next Generation OSS & BSS Market.

The Mobile Network market holds the largest market share in Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market by Network Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Fixed & Wireless Network market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The MVNO/MVNE Network market would garner market value of $8,158.3 million by 2023.

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/next-generation-oss-bss-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Accenture Plc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amdocs, Inc., and Capgemini.

Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size Segmentation

By Architecture Type

Revenue Management

Service Fulfilment

Service Assurance

Customer Management

Network Management

By Network Type

Mobile Network

Cable & Satellite Network

Fixed & Wireless Network

MVNO/MVNE Network

Others

By Geography

North America Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size

US Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size

Canada Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size

Mexico Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size

Rest of North America Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size

Europe Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Germany Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

UK Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

France Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Russia Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Spain Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Italy Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Rest of Europe Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Asia Pacific Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

China Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Japan Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

India Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

South Korea Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Singapore Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Malaysia Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

LAMEA Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Brazil Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Argentina Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

UAE Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Saudi Arabia Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

South Africa Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Nigeria Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Rest of LAMEA Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

Companies Profiled

Accenture Plc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Amdocs, Inc.

Capgemini

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Next Generation OSS & BSS Market (2017-2023)

Europe Next Generation OSS & BSS Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Next Generation OSS & BSS Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Next Generation OSS & BSS Market (2017-2023)