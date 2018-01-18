Recently a new report based on lab automation market titled “Lab Automation Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” has been added into the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the global lab automation market is estimated to grow at a 9.6% CAGR during the assessment period 2017 – 2027.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4040

As per the report, a value of US$ 3Bn is expected to be generated by the global lab automation market during the forecast period. In a bid to give readers detailed information and analysis, the report offers segmentation on the basis of application, component and region. On the basis of application, adoption diagnostics and life sciences is significant, however the diagnostics segment is estimated to dominate global revenues throughout the forecast period. By the end of 2027, the diagnostic segment is projected to surpass US$ 1Bn in value. On the basis of component, the component segment, the devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and reach a significant value during the assessment period. On the basis of region, North America continues to be the largest market accounting for a formidable revenue share of the market. The adoption of lab automation services in North America is led by steady adoption in the US, where focus on advancing healthcare infrastructure is providing a momentum to the market.

Read the Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/lab-automation-market

The adoption of lab automation is highest in hospitals and diagnostic centers, and it is highly likely adoption will continue to grow at a steady pace during the assessment period. The hospitals and diagnostic centers is likely to reach a value of nearly US$ 2 Bn by the end of the forecast period. The hospital and diagnostic center is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the assessment period.

Pharmaceutical companies and contact research organizations are also some of the highest segments in the global lab automation market. Pharmaceutical companies are the second largest end-user in the global lab automation market. This segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the assessment period. The report also profiles some of the key players in the market, including Abbott Laboratories, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Transcriptic Inc.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4040

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/