The recently published report titled Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Market Report 2018

1 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

1.2 Classification of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Biological Control

1.2.4 Chemical Control

1.2.5 Cultural Controls

1.2.6 Mechanical & Physical Controls

1.2.7 Other Control Method

1.3 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Commercial buildings

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Residential

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 China Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.2.2 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.4 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) (Volume) by Application

3 United States Integrated Pest Management (IPM) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

3.1.1 United States Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.2 United States Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.3 United States Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 United States Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4 China Integrated Pest Management (IPM) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

4.1.1 China Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.2 China Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.3 China Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

4.2 China Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

4.3 China Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 China Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5 Europe Integrated Pest Management (IPM) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

5.1.1 Europe Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Europe Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.3 Europe Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

5.2 Europe Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 Europe Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Europe Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Japan Integrated Pest Management (IPM) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

6.1.1 Japan Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Japan Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Japan Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

6.2 Japan Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Japan Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Japan Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Southeast Asia Integrated Pest Management (IPM) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

7.2 Southeast Asia Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Southeast Asia Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Southeast Asia Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 India Integrated Pest Management (IPM) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Value (2013-2018)

8.1.1 India Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.2 India Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.3 India Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

8.2 India Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 India Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.4 India Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

9 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 BASF SE

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 BASF SE Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Advanced Integrated Pest Management

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Advanced Integrated Pest Management Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 IPM Pest Control

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 IPM Pest Control Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 SGS SA

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 SGS SA Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 MB Integrated Pest Control

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 MB Integrated Pest Control Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Bayer CropScience LP

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 Bayer CropScience LP Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Ecolab Inc.

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Ecolab Inc. Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 IPM Technologies Pty Ltd

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 IPM Technologies Pty Ltd Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Integrated Pest Management Solution (IPMS India)

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 Integrated Pest Management Solution (IPMS India) Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

10 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Major Manufacturers in 2017

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.2 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.3 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

14.2.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.2 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.3 United States Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.4 China Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.5 Europe Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.6 Japan Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.8 India Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.3 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.1 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.2 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.3 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.4 Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

