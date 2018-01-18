The recently published report titled Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Click Here To Get Request Sample: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/343661

Reasons to Buy this Report

The research report will enrich your decision-making capability by helping you to –

Design and improve your product development and sales strategies and enhancing your marketing activities

Develop business strategies by understanding the market dynamics and developments driving the Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market

Develop market-entry strategies and effective ways to sustain competition

Create merger and acquisition opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines

Identify the regional market potential which would further help in designing regional market strategies

Understand the competitive scenario in the Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market

Take more informed business decisions by relying on the insightful opinions from industry experts

Why Global QY Research ?

Technically acclaimed Analysts with complete industry knowhow

Robust research methodology followed by our publishers to arrive at market estimates

Focus on technology trends

Extensive repository of market research reports to meet our client’s needs

Based on extensive research, we provide clear view of real market scenario and help clients with making informed business decisions

Ask Query Here:Jay@globalqyresearch.com or Sales@globalqyresearch.com

Table of Contents

Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Research Report 2018

1 Glufosinate Ammonium Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glufosinate Ammonium

1.2 Glufosinate Ammonium Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 95％TC

1.2.4 50％TK

1.3 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Segment by Application

1.3.1 Glufosinate Ammonium Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Herbicides

1.3.3 Fungicides

1.3.4 Desiccant

1.3.5 Defoliant

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Glufosinate Ammonium (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Glufosinate Ammonium Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Glufosinate Ammonium Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glufosinate Ammonium Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Glufosinate Ammonium Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Glufosinate Ammonium Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Glufosinate Ammonium Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Glufosinate Ammonium Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Glufosinate Ammonium Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Glufosinate Ammonium Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Glufosinate Ammonium Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Bayer CropScience

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Glufosinate Ammonium Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Bayer CropScience Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Monsanto Company

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Glufosinate Ammonium Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Monsanto Company Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Dow AgroSciences

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Glufosinate Ammonium Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Dow AgroSciences Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Syngenta

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Glufosinate Ammonium Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Syngenta Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Nufarm US

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Glufosinate Ammonium Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Nufarm US Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Glufosinate Ammonium Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 YongNong BioSciences

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Glufosinate Ammonium Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 YongNong BioSciences Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Lier Chemical

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Glufosinate Ammonium Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Lier Chemical Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Shandong Weitian Fine Chemical Technology

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Glufosinate Ammonium Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Shandong Weitian Fine Chemical Technology Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 ABI Chemicals

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Glufosinate Ammonium Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 ABI Chemicals Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 AK Scientific

7.12 Alfa Aesar

7.13 Angene

7.14 Apollo Scientific

7.15 Conier Chem

8 Glufosinate Ammonium Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glufosinate Ammonium Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glufosinate Ammonium

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Glufosinate Ammonium Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Glufosinate Ammonium Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America Glufosinate Ammonium Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Glufosinate Ammonium Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Glufosinate Ammonium Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Glufosinate Ammonium Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia Glufosinate Ammonium Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India Glufosinate Ammonium Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Glufosinate Ammonium Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

To Purchase this Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/343661

About Us:

Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact Us:

Unit1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London, E182AN, United Kingdom

Contact: +44 20 3239 2407