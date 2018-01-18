Fungicides are biocidal chemical compounds used for destroying and inhibiting growth of fungi and fungal spores. The product helps in controlling disease, preventing disease and increasing crop productivity. Fungicides helps in improving the storage quality of harvested fruit and products such as cereals, grains, etc. Few of the examples of fungicides that are available in the market and are efficient are mancozeb, chlorothalonil, metalaxyl, strobilurin and others.

The report estimates and forecasts the market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the Fungicides Market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the fungicides market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources.

Global Fungicide Market: Scope of the Study

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the fungicides market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein crop type and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for fungicides between 2017 and 2025.

The study provides a comprehensive view of the fungicides market by dividing it on the basis of crop type and geography segments. The fungicides market has been segmented into oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables and others based on crop type. Crop type segment have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Fungicide Market: Regional Outlook

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for fungicides in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for various segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, Japan, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual crop type in all the regions and countries.

Global Fungicide Market: Competitive Outlook

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report includes Syngenta AG, DowDupont Inc., BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG and others. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The global fungicides market has been segmented as follows:

Fungicides Market – Product Type Analysis

Mancozeb

Chlorothalonil

Metalaxyl

Strobilurin

Others

Fungicides Market – Crop Type Analysis

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Fungicides Market – Regional Analysis

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

